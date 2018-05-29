Rep. Thomas Garrett’s sudden announcement that he’s an alcoholic and will not seek reelection has turned the race for Congress in Virginia’s conservative 5th District upside down.

Neither party seems to know for sure if Garrett’s departure will benefit Republicans or Democrats, leaving both parties unsettled in a year when control of the House is at stake.

As soon as word spread Monday afternoon, Republicans who hope to replace Garrett as the GOP candidate began jockeying for position, trying to win the support of the 36-member party committee that will pick the nominee. Four candidates publicly offered themselves as candidates; at least two others are seriously considering it.

At this early stage there’s no telling what the committee is seeking — a party insider or populist outsider, a man or woman, a fundraiser or self-funder.

“It does matter who we nominate, but I have faith in our committee that we will pick a very good candidate, and we have a much better than even chance of winning,” said Rick Buchanan, president of the Virginia Tea Party and a vice chair of the district committee, who will have a vote. “The sooner we make it, the sooner we start campaigning and raising funds for the candidate. The pressure’s on.”

It’s unclear if Democrats will have to shift strategy because of a new opponent. They had already spent 18 months honing their attacks on Garrett. They have protested outside his Charlottesville district office dozens of times and Charlottesville Indivisible had adopted the slogan “#OneTermTom”, which the group emblazoned on a banner and splashed on its website. .

But as long as the new GOP candidate is a Trump ally, they maintain they won’t need to change their plans. The Democratic nominee, journalist and author Leslie Cockburn, is working to drive up Democratic turnout in Charlottesville, Albemarle and in African American communities around the district.

“I think this was always a race that was winnable in a wave year and now is even more flippable under these circumstances,” said Tom Perriello, the last Democrat to hold the seat and a 2017 candidate for governor.

The seat is one of about 100 around the country targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Immediately after Garrett dropped out of the race, the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia changed its rating for the seat from “likely Republican” to the less certain “leans Republican.”

But it’s still an uphill battle for Democrats.

Trump won the district by 11 points. In last year’s governor’s race Ed Gillespie carried it by 9 points — the same margin by which he lost statewide. And the independent analysts largely based their rating change on the fact that the seat will be open.

Some say Republicans are more likely to retain the seat without Garrett, whose fundraising lagged significantly behind Cockburn’s.

“Garrett was not a particularly formidable Republican,” said David Wasserman, who analyzes House races for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, where the race is also rated “leans Republican.” “He appeared to be doing next to nothing to prepare for a tough reelection race.”

That gives Republicans an opportunity for a fresh start with a new nominee.

The four that publicly declared their intentions are: Denver Riggleman, a distillery owner who ran a brief populist campaign for governor last year; Martha Boneta, an activist and the only woman in the race so far; businessman and developer Jim McKelvey and state Del. Michael J. Webert (Marshall).

Also considering it are two ambitious state senators, Bill Stanley (Franklin), who has strong ties to the party committee, and state Sen. Bryce Reeves (Spotsylvania), who doesn’t live in the district but is known statewide after an unsuccessful run for lieutenant governor last year.

First thing Tuesday morning, conservative radio show host John Fredericks spoke with a parade of hopefuls on the air and commented on the unique circumstances.

Instead of radio ads and door knocking, Republicans interested in the seat have to convince a majority of the committee — 19 people — that they should be the nominee, he said.

“We’re working to make sure we do our job well and by the book. That’s all we’re focused on right now,” said Melvin Adams, chairman of the GOP committee in the 5th District. The committee is still figuring out the rules for the vote and when it will take place.

On the radio, Virginia GOP Chairman John Whitbeck said he expected the meeting will resemble a “mini-convention” with high stakes as the party embarks on “the fight of our lives to hold on to the House.”

He reprised Republican attacks on Cockburn, who he labeled a “huge anti-Semitic disaster” based on a book she co-wrote called “Dangerous Liaison: The Inside Story of the U.S.-Israeli Covert Relationship.”

Cockburn’s campaign said the claims are baseless and constitute Republican attempts to distract voters from a photograph of Garrett with Jason Kessler, the organizer of last summer’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

“They’re holding on to this because they have nothing else as they’re scrambling to take control of a district that’s slipping away from them,” campaign manager Louise Bruce said.

Democratic activists said they wished Garrett well as he grapples with alcoholism, but relished the chance to win his seat.

Larry Stopper, chairman of the Nelson County Democrats and the previous head of the Indivisible group in Nelson, saw his departure as a political windfall.

“We’re going to run more or less the same campaign regardless of who we run against,” he said. “It’s an advantage not to run against the incumbent.”