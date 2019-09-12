RICHMOND, VA - U.S Rep. A. Donald McEachin speaks during the dedication of Arthur Ashe Boulevard on June 22, 2019 at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond, Va. (Julia Rendleman/for The Washington Post)

Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) is in the hospital recovering from surgery to address a non-lifethreatening condition, his spokeswoman said.

The two-term congressman from the Richmond area missed more than a dozen votes this week, including votes to ban off-shore oil and gas drilling, which is one of his top priorities.

“The Congressman is currently recovering from surgery and subsequently has had to miss votes,” his spokeswoman, Ariana Valderrama, said in a statement. “He is eager to return to Washington, D.C. and remains in constant contact with his staff for legislative and district updates.”

She declined to explain the purpose of the surgery, which she said took place during the week of Aug. 26. He did not return to Washington with fellow lawmakers on Monday at the end of the August recess.

McEachin, 57, an attorney and former state senator, has been hounded for years by health problems related to a 2014 bout with rectal cancer.

In 2018, he attributed a dramatic weight loss to complications from his cancer treatment and walking miles around the Capitol every week.

He said he had developed a fistula, which his doctor described to the Richmond Times-Dispatch as “an abnormal connection between the bladder and colon.”

He was also hospitalized in April due to a blog clot.

Despite his absence, McEachin’s staff on Wednesday introduced legislation to expand solar energy access to low-income families, the first bill from an Environmental Justice Task Force that he co-founded.

The third-ever African American to represent Virginia in the U.S. House, McEachin was elected in 2016, from a district that runs from Richmond and its suburbs south to rural counties along the North Carolina border. He served in the Virginia House of Delegates and in the state Senate before getting elected to Congress.

