Rep. Thomas Garrett (R-Va.) says he will make an announcement about his future on Thursday, following a Politico report that said he was considering not seeking reelection.

At 6:43 a.m., Garrett tweeted that he would have a public statement after the House is done voting.

Late Wednesday, the congressman posted a message on behalf of himself and his wife in a private Facebook group full of supporters, according to a screen shot of the message.

“All of you amazing people, thanks so much for your kinds words of encouragement. Flanna and I are humbled and grateful. Know two things. 1. The DC press is wrong as often as they are right. 2. We will clear all this up tomorrow. [It’s] our honor to call you our friends!” the message says.

A freshman member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, Garrett, 46, is a former state senator and a former commonwealth’s attorney in Louisa County who has struggled to raise money since arriving in Congress. He was unopposed in seeking the GOP nomination for a second term, but faces a well-funded Democratic opponent, journalist and author Leslie Cockburn.

Garrett told reporters Wednesday that he would not leave office before the end of his term. But he did not address questions about his reelection.

If he were to drop out of the race, it would give Democrats an opening to potentially flip a congressional seat in a conservative Virginia district that President Trump won easily in 2016.

He would be the latest Republican to retire or announce they will not seek reelection to the House this year, mostly in anticipation of a strong Democratic performance in Congressional races this fall or out of frustration with partisan politics in Washington.

According to CNN’s retirement tracker, at least 43 House Republicans are leaving. Garrett, whose seat has been targeted this cycle by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, would make it 44. Democrats must flip 23 seats currently held by Republicans to win control of the House.

Politico reported Wednesday that Garrett might abandon his bid for a second term. The news website, citing unnamed sources, said Garrett had abruptly parted ways with his chief of staff, Jimmy Keady.

Garrett won election in 2016 by 16 percentage points, outperforming Trump by about 5 points to succeed retiring Rep. Robert Hurt (R). GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie won the district by eight percentage points in 2017.

An Army veteran with a libertarian streak, Garrett campaigned on promises to reduce regulations and the size of government.

He has raised $433,390 for his reelection bid, less than the $715,475 raised by Democratic nominee Leslie Cockburn, according to federal campaign reports. He finished the last quarter with $133,275 cash on hand; Cockburn had $271,113.

If Garrett decides not to seek reelection, the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee, which has about three dozen members, would determine the method for choosing a new GOP nominee.

Geoffrey Skelley, a political analyst at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said the center would probably change its rating of the district from “likely Republican” to “leans Republican” if Garrett decides to leave Congress.

“It would be tough for Democrats to win, but without an incumbent it would help them,” Skelley said. “The nominee on the GOP side would have to start from scratch.”

The independent analysts at Cook Political Report changed Garrett’s race from “likely Republican” to “leans Republican” last month, on the strength of Cockburn’s fundraising numbers.

Garrett voted on the floor Wednesday but skipped the Virginia delegation’s monthly lunch later in the day.

He is scheduled to hold a radio town hall on WCHV 107.5 at 6 p.m.

Virginia’s district runs from Fauquier County in the north, west to the Shenandoah Valley and through Appomattox before unspooling into Southside Virginia along the North Carolina border. In all, it includes 23 counties and cities and, in land mass, is bigger than New Jersey.

Liberal activists in Charlottesville and other Democratic enclaves within the district have taken up the mantra “One-Term Tom” as part of an effort to defeat him this fall.

While the district has mostly been represented by Republicans, Democrat Tom Perriello won the seat in 2008, defeating Republican Virgil Goode, a controversial six-term incumbent. Hurt defeated Perriello in 2010 and retired at the end of 2016.

As a state senator, Garrett pushed to make medical marijuana available to sick children and to repeal of the state’s anti-sodomy law.