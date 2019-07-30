Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) on Tuesday became the first of three freshman congresswomen who flipped red seats blue in Virginia to come out in favor of impeachment proceedings against the president. (Mary F. Calvert/Reuters)

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (Va.) and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District’s nonvoting representative in Congress, on Tuesday added their names to the list of House Democrats calling for an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

In the Washington region, Wexton and Norton join Reps. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) in calling for impeachment proceedings to begin.

Wexton is the first of three freshman women who flipped red seats blue in Virginia to come out in favor of impeachment proceedings.

She won her district by 12 points, making Northern Virginia’s 10th District a seat that Democrats are likely to hold in 2020, according to analysts at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Wexton tweeted her decision on impeachment, noting that Tuesday was the 400th anniversary of representative democracy in America and “government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

The Virginia General Assembly marked the occasion with a day-long celebration in Jamestown, where Trump gave a speech. Wexton attended the event but wore white in protest of the president.

“President Trump’s actions have repeatedly proven antithetical to these values — through his efforts to undermine our democratic institutions, his flagrant disregard of lawful congressional oversight, and his normalizing of authoritarian tactics,” she said in a statement. “I cannot sit idly by while the pillars of our democracy are chipped away.”

Norton said the testimony of former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III last week convinced her that an impeachment inquiry is necessary.

“Following last week’s detailed elaboration and review of the Mueller Report,” she said in a statement, “we are virtually mandated to move to the next step. An impeachment inquiry is necessary to obtain all the information required to make a responsible decision on filing Articles of Impeachment.”

Wexton said Mueller’s testimony and report show that Trump would be indicted on charges of obstruction of justice were he not a sitting president.

The National Republican Congressional Committee said Wexton’s call for an impeachment inquiry aligns her with the most progressive members of her party.

“Jennifer Wexton’s hatred of President Trump has consumed her to the point where she’d rather chase conspiracy theories with her socialist colleagues than work on the issues impacting Virginians,” NRCC spokeswoman Camille Gallo said in a statement.

