“Throughout this campaign, Joe has proven that he is the steady, empathetic leader we need to unite our party and our country. I will proudly be casting my vote for Joe Biden this Tuesday,” she said in a statement provided to The Washington Post by the Biden campaign.
Wexton previously planned not to endorse before Tuesday, but she changed her mind after Biden easily won the South Carolina primary Saturday. His campaign also provided thorough answers to her open letter to presidential candidates asking how they would protect federal employees, according to her campaign.
“Vice President Biden has dedicated his life to public service,” Wexton said. “He has the vision and experience to deliver results on the issues that matter most to Virginians, including his commitment to strengthen and rebuild the federal workforce.”
Wexton, who defeated Republican Barbara Comstock by 12 points in 2018, is in a stronger position to win a second term than other Democratic moderates nationwide, including Reps. Elaine Luria of Virginia Beach and Abigail Spanberger of the Richmond suburbs, but national Republican groups are still targeting Wexton’s district.
Biden campaigned for Wexton, helped fund her campaign, and appeared in a video and recorded a call on her behalf. He was the first person to call her on election night, her campaign said at the time.
Since joining Congress, Wexton has introduced legislation for stricter gun regulations and advocated for LGBTQ causes.
“Donald Trump, through his corrosive rhetoric and destructive policies, threatens to fundamentally change who we are as a nation,” Wexton said. “Whether it’s his ongoing efforts to rip health care away from millions, his refusal to address the crisis of gun violence, or his relentless attacks on federal workers and our intelligence community — we’re in a battle for the soul of America.”
She does not plan to attend Biden’s rally in Norfolk on Sunday because she has to be in Washington on Monday morning.
The 10th District includes all of Loudoun County and parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties, as well as all of Clarke and Frederick counties and the city of Winchester to the west.