Joseph Galdo, a former Defense Department analyst, announced this week his bid for chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. (Courtesy of Joseph Galdo)

Whoever wins a crowded Democratic primary to become the nominee for chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors will now have a Republican opponent to contend with in November.

Joseph Galdo, a former Defense Department technology intelligence analyst who ran for Congress as a Green Party candidate in 2014, this week announced his bid for board chairman in Virginia’s most populous county. He vowed to “make Fairfax great again” if elected.

“I will fight to get a handle on spending, so we not only can provide sufficient funding for high priority needs — but also reduce taxes,” Galdo, 73, was quoted in a Wednesday news release as saying to a room of local Republicans the night before.

“I truly believe that, together, we can make Fairfax affordable again,” Galdo said. “We can make Fairfax safe again. And, yes, we are going to make Fairfax great again!”

Four Democrats also are vying to replace retiring board Chair Sharon Bulova (D) next year: Supervisor Jeffrey C. McKay (Lee), School Board member Ryan McElveen (At Large), developer Tim Chapman and Georgetown law professor Alicia Plerhoples.

Galdo, who garnered just 1,739 votes in his race against Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) five years ago, probably faces an uphill battle again in the increasingly blue county of 1.1 million residents.

Fairfax voters have consistently backed Democrats for statewide and national office in recent years. Just two of the 10 county supervisors are Republican, with Supervisor John C. Cook (R-Braddock) not seeking reelection in November. Supervisors Linda Q. Smyth (D-Providence) and Catherine M. Hudgins (D-Hunter Mill) are also stepping down.

Galdo said he wants to work to reduce gang violence and property taxes.

“I am in this race to win,” he said in the news release, vowing to help other Republicans seeking local office as well.

