Republican Scott Taylor, a former congressman from Virginia Beach, said Monday he is challenging Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, who is seeking a third term in 2020.

Taylor, an ex-Navy SEAL, served one term in Congress and was defeated last year by Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat. He made the Senate announcement on “Fox & Friends.”

As vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Warner has investigated the Trump administration and Russian interference in U.S. elections.

Taylor called himself an underdog in the race.

“Mark Warner’s actual votes have been bad for our businesses, our borders, and our babies’ lives,” Taylor said in a statement. “Lastly, Mark Warner’s betrayal of trust to Virginians and Americans, lying to us about collusion, while doing nothing to secure our elections for the future is disqualifying.”

Warner’s campaign responded by announcing he had raised $1.8 million in the latest fundraising quarter and has $5.4 million cash on hand.

“Scott Taylor is an experienced campaigner, having run or explored running for five different offices in the past decade. We welcome Scott Taylor to the race and wish him the best of luck in the Republican primary,” Warner campaign manager Bruce Sinclair said.

Taylor’s congressional campaign was embroiled in a scandal over forced signatures on election petitions.

In May, a special prosecutor filed two charges of election fraud against a campaign staffer for Taylor but did not say if Taylor broke any laws.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news