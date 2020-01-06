Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, is one of four Republicans vying for the party nomination, including Ben Loyola, a retired Navy captain and defense contractor whose family fled Communist Cuba when he was 2.

AD

Taylor made the announcement on WAVY TV 10. His campaign did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the about-face.

As speculation about Taylor switching races grew in recent weeks, Loyola’s campaign spokesman, Peter Finocchio, called Taylor “a career politician who can’t make up his mind on what to run for next. The ink isn’t even dry on his U.S. Senate papers!”

AD

He also accused Taylor of abandoning the conservatives who put him in office by voting for deficit-busting spending bills during a single term representing the 2nd Congressional District.

“The 2nd District has already rejected Scott Taylor. Conservatives will reject him again,” Finocchio said in the statement.

AD

Taylor’s predecessor in Congress, Scott Rigell, endorsed Loyola, whom Rigell defeated for the party nomination in 2010.

Former representative J. Randy Forbes, who Taylor defeated for the 2016 nomination, also endorsed Loyola. Forbes represented a neighboring district, but when lines were redrawn to put more Democrats in his district, he opted to challenge Taylor.

Taylor, who was raised on the Eastern Shore of Maryland by a single mother, was deployed to Iraq as a Navy SEAL and served as a state delegate before winning a seat in Congress.

AD

He lost to Luria amid a scandal over fraudulent signatures his campaign collected to help a potential spoiler candidate get on the ballot. In May, a special prosecutor filed two charges of election fraud against a Taylor staffer but did not say whether the congressman broke any laws.

AD

The Washington Post reported last month that in late 2018, Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani proposed replacing the U.S. ambassador to Qatar with Taylor, who visited the country in 2017 and spoke at a Qatari event in Washington the following year.

Virginia Democrats seized on the switch as proof that Taylor couldn’t gain traction in the Senate race against Mark R. Warner.

“Scott Taylor, who was fired by his constituents in the 2018 midterm election, couldn’t get his Senate campaign off the ground after failing to get the ambassador job that he wanted,” Virginia Democratic Party spokesman Grant Fox said in a statement.

AD

When he announced plans to challenge Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) in July, Taylor said that after running in eight contested primary and general elections in about a decade, shifting to the Senate’s six-year cycles made sense.

AD

The independent analysts at Cook Political Report consider the Senate seat solidly Democratic.

Taylor courted some of the state GOP’s most committed conservatives at the party’s annual retreat in early December and hosted a hospitality suite to woo voters.

But the sparsely attended event, dominated by the party’s dismal showing in elections, especially since Trump took office, helped convince him that the Senate seat was unwinnable, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak for the campaign.

AD

Republicans have not won a statewide seat in Virginia since 2009.

AD