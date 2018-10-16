Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) gestures to Republican challenger Corey A. Stewart after their final debate in Richmond, on Oct. 2. (Steve Helber/AP)

Virginia Republican Corey A. Stewart reported Monday night that he has raised $1 million since July, enough to allow him to continue to be at least a thorn in Sen. Tim Kaine’s side with three weeks left before the Nov. 6 election.

The money raised by Kaine (D-Va.) still dwarfs Stewart’s coffers.

Kaine, a former Virginia governor and lieutenant governor, has $5 million to spend on television ads, direct mail and other efforts after collecting $2.4 million since July, according to his most recent federal campaign finance disclosures.

Stewart — who overall has raised an eighth of Kaine’s total of $21.7 million — has about $650,000 available, his report shows.

That gives him fuel to continue a self-described “vicious” campaign to unseat Kaine that has included falsely accusing the moderate Democrat of being part of the far-left antifa movement and suggestions, without evidence, that Kaine has been accused of sexual harassment in the past.

[Kaine, Stewart clash over sexual misconduct in final Virginia Senate debate]

Stewart, an acolyte of President Trump who trails Kaine by nearly 20 percentage points in most polls, said he plans to further characterize Kaine as a “never Trumper” — another allegation that the Kaine campaign calls false in light of 17 pieces of legislation Kaine wrote that the president has signed into law.

“Obviously, my ads are going to get a lot more attention and they’re going to be a lot harder hitting than the boring ads that Kaine has been putting out there,” said Stewart, chair of Prince William County’s board of supervisors.

A recent Kaine television ad called Stewart “dangerous” after highlighting that he skipped a county vote on emergency funding for opioid addiction treatment last December to travel to Alabama to help Republican Roy Moore in his failed Senate bid.

[Trailing in cash and polls, Republican Corey Stewart tries to rebrand in Virginia Senate race]

As the candidates gear up for the final few weeks, supporters on each side have claimed the opponent is losing support in Virginia.

On Monday, Kaine’s top spokesman, Ian Sams, tweeted that the “victory fund” political action committee that Stewart shares with the state Republican Party to build support for the party’s statewide efforts was empty, linking to the “$0” shown in the fund’s most recent quarterly report.

John Findlay, the state Republican Party’s executive director, responded by saying that Kaine’s PAC — which spent $4 million to help Democrats in Virginia running for competitive House seats — received most of its money from out-of-state donors.

“What did Kaine promise in return for $5 million in out-of-state bribe money?” Findlay wrote on the state party’s Twitter account.

A review of Kaine’s victory fund PAC’s receipts of $8.6 million since January 2017 shows about two-thirds of those donations came from outside of Virginia, with contributions as high as $48,900 from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs such as Sujay Jaswa, a former vice president of Dropbox.

[Kaine, far ahead in polls, tries to expand the map in Virginia Senate race]

Kaine’s campaign noted that the bulk of donations to the senator’s main campaign fund have come from inside Virginia. His supporters said the victory fund PAC has been instrumental in helping Democrats further what they hope will be a blue wave that will help Democrats win control of at least the House during next month’s midterm election.

“Senator Kaine’s war chest is helping fund our entire field and get out the vote operation statewide, including for our congressional challengers, and thanks to his leadership and our party unity we are in good shape to win,” Jake Rubenstein, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Virginia, said in a statement.

Stewart’s money has come largely from inside Virginia.

The majority of donations range between $25 and $250, with a few $2,700 contributions from business executives and attorneys who live in Florida or Arizona.

In a sign of party support for Stewart — at least at the local level after some fellow Republicans steered clear of his campaign — his campaign disclosures show nearly $7,000 in “permissible funds” donations from local Republican Party committees that purchased campaign signs and other material on his behalf.

Stewart said the party has been galvanized by the recent controversy over Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.

“I’ve never seen the party this unified,” he said.