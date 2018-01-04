Republican incumbent ­David E. Yancey's name was drawn from a bowl on Jan. 4, determining him the winner of a recount in Virginia's 94th District. (WCVE)

Republican incumbent ­David E. Yancey's name was drawn from a bowl on Jan. 4, determining him the winner of a recount in Virginia's 94th District. (WCVE)

RICHMOND — A Virginia elections official reached into an artsy stoneware bowl, pulled out a name and declared Republican David Yancey the winner of a House of Delegates race that could determine which political party controls the chamber.

Virginia staged a dramatic, rare election lottery, livestreamed across the country, to settle a tie between Yancey, an incumbent from Newport News, and Democrat Shelly Simonds.

The spectacle drew national attention as an odd way to decide a highly consequential contest. But it might not be the last word in a saga that’s taken more turns than the clay that went into that wheel-thrown bowl, borrowed for the occasion from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts .

Simonds and a crowd of about 100 state officials, journalists and politicos crowded into the West Reading Room of the Patrick Henry Building for the event. Yancey was not present, although he sent a representative.

The Democrat sat in the first row, between her husband, Paul, and her 15-year-old daughter, Georgia, holding both of their hands.

As the loser of the drawing, Simonds is entitled by law to request a second recount, likely leaving the race in limbo when the General Assembly reconvenes Wednesday.

Moments after the drawing, she said, “This is a sad conclusion for me.” But she did not rule out a request for another recount. “All options are on the table,” she said.

Yancey is not expected to be seated if a recount is pending.

But even without him, the GOP would still enjoy a 50-49 majority in the House on the first day, when delegates pick a speaker for the next two years.

Talking to reporters outside the House chamber just 90 minutes after the lottery, House Majority Leader M. Kirkland Cox (R-Colonial Heights), who was in line to be speaker before all the uncertainty, was direct.

“We will be in the majority on the first day,” he said.

Republicans boasted a seemingly insurmountable 66-34 majority heading into November elections. But as they swept statewide offices for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, Democrats also picked up at least 15 House seats in a blue wave widely viewed as a rebuke to President Trump.

If Simonds seeks and wins a second recount, or prevails with other potential challenges, the 100-member House would be split right down the middle, ending the GOP’s 18-year majority in Richmond’s lower chamber.

On Election Day, Yancey appeared to beat Simonds by 10 votes in the 94th legislative district. Then a Dec. 19 recount left Simonds ahead by a single vote, prompting Yancey to concede.

The next day, the three-judge recount court decided that a ballot declared ineligible during the recount should be tallied for Yancey, tying the race at 11,608 votes apiece. The voter, whose identity is unknown, filled in bubbles on the paper ballot for Simonds and Yancey but also made a slanted mark across the Simonds bubble. That voter voted Republican in every other office, but also made slash marks across a filled-in bubble for Republican Ed Gillespie in the gubernatorial race.

The court ruled the extra mark was an effort to strike out the vote for Simonds. Republicans agreed. But Democrats, contending the voter’s intent was unclear, said the ballot should have been thrown out.

Simonds asked the recount court to reconsider, but the judges rejected that request on the eve of Thursday’s drawing.

There is still one remaining contested House race - the contest to represent the 28th District in the Fredericksburg area. In that election, Democrat Joshua Cole lost to Republican Bob Thomas by 73 votes in a recount. Voters filed a federal lawsuit seeking a new election after it was determined that at least 147 voters were incorrectly given ballots for a different district. A hearing on that complaint is scheduled for Friday in federal court in Alexandria.