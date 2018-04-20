Republican primary senatorial candidate Del. Nick Freitas, gestures as E. W. Jackson, left, and Corey Stewart, right, listen during a debate at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber/AP)

The trio of Republicans vying for the chance to challenge U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine spent nearly an hour in harmony with President Trump and each other until two of the contenders veered off into sharp personal attacks.

Asked at a debate about a variety of Trump’s domestic and international policies Thursday, Corey Stewart, Nick Freitas and E.W. Jackson had the president’s back. Border wall? Check. Threatening to scrap a nuclear deal with Iran? Check. Russia investigation?

“Fishing expedition,” said Stewart.

“Major fishing expedition,” said Freitas.

“They’re trying to overthrow the president,” said Jackson.

Their steadfast support for the president suggests that no matter who wins the June 12 primary, Virginia’s Republican candidate for U.S. Senate will run hand-in-hand with Trump, who polls poorly in Virginia but remains popular with the GOP base. That represents a sharp turn in strategy from last year, when Republican Ed Gillespie tried to keep the president at arm’s length in his unsuccessful bid for governor.

[Va. legislator Freitas raises nearly $350,000 in bid to take on Tim Kaine]

Republicans are trying to regain their footing in Virginia, a swing state that has been trending blue in recent election cycles. The GOP has not won a statewide contest here since 2009, a losing streak capped by devastating losses in November. Republicans lost 15 seats in the House of Delegates as well as all three statewide contests, for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Despite their shared support for Trump, differences eventually emerged among the three. The first real split came when they were asked whether Facebook, under intense scrutiny over its handling of user data and privacy issues, needs more regulation.

Jackson, a Chesapeake minister who was the GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2013, and Freitas, a second-term state delegate from Culpeper, said they were wary of more government regulation. They said market forces would correct any problems.

“What would it look like if Nancy Pelosi was regulating it?” Freitas said.

[Corey Stewart and Nick Freitas bring the heat in first GOP Senate forum]

But Stewart, a Trumpian provocateur who nearly beat Gillespie for the gubernatorial nomination last year, said the time had come to “sic anti-trust investigators” on the social media platform and “pass legislation to break up Facebook.”

The debate was live-streamed over Facebook.

Differences turned more personal as the event wound down. After Freitas said he supported Trump’s plan to build a wall along the Southern border with Mexico, Stewart asserted the delegate was a new convert to the cause of fighting illegal immigration.

“Some people will tell you anything you want to hear, like my friend Nick here,” said Stewart, the chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, who touted a crackdown on illegal immigration he led a decade ago. Stewart also said Freitas had criticized him as going too far with a pledge to jail “sanctuary mayors,” meaning local officials who do not cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Freitas shot back with, “I do support the wall.” He said the reason he called out Stewart was because two of Stewart’s field directors had mocked Freitas’s surname, which is Portuguese.

“Freitas sounds like something on the dollar menu at Taco Bell,” Freitas said they’d written online, a comment he said he was forced to explain to his young daughter.

“I fought for my country,” Freitas said. “I don’t appreciate it when my kids have to ask me that question in my country.”

Rather than apologize or try to distance himself from the comment, Stewart turned the episode around on Freitas, offering it as proof that the former Green Beret was not up for the hardball politics needed to unseat Kaine.

“I pledged to run a vicious and ruthless race against Time Kaine because he’s going to run one,” Stewart said. “If all it takes is a little bit of fun to get under your skin, I don’t think you’re gonna do it. He’s gonna eat you up, spit you out.”

Jackson, who is African American, used the opportunity to inject one of the few moments of levity in the night.

“If we’re already arguing about ethnicity,” Jackson said, pausing for effect and drawing laughs, “I’m glad I’m not involved in that. How in the world are we going to reach black and Hispanic voters?”

The debate, moderated by Liberty spokesman Len Stevens and WSET News Anchor Mark Spain, was televised but drew fewer than 300 people to an auditorium on Liberty’s campus.

Stewart circulated fliers for a $30-a-head “after party” at a nearby restaurant, with two drink tickets part of the deal. Liberty, a Christian university founded by the late Rev. Jerry Falwell, is a dry campus.