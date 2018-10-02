Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), seen in January, says he is summoning lawmakers to take up a redistricting plan passed out of committee on a party-line vote. (Steve Helber/AP)

Virginia’s House of Delegates will reconvene Oct. 21 to consider a redistricting plan that Republicans hope will beat a federal court’s deadline to fix boundaries the court found were racially gerrymandered.

House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) said Tuesday that he is summoning lawmakers to take up a plan passed out of committee on a party-line vote last week.

If the legislature fails to act by Oct. 30, judges at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia will handle the redistricting themselves.

[Virginia Republicans accuse Democrats of a ‘disingenuous effort’ to block redistricting]

“I am firmly against judicial overreach and allowing federal judges to draw the map,” Cox said Tuesday in a news release. “The bottom line is this is the constitutional responsibility of the legislature.”

He said he has notified the state Senate of his plans and expects the General Assembly to convene again the morning of Oct. 22, a Monday.

A three-judge panel of the federal court ruled June 26 that 11 Virginia House districts were drawn in 2011 in a way that lessened the influence of black voters. The 11 districts are in Hampton Roads and greater Richmond.

House Democrats unveiled their districting plan in August, and Gov. Ralph Northam (D) convened the General Assembly on Aug. 30 to consider it.

Republicans responded by asking the court for a stay of the deadline, which was denied, and by appealing the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. Cox said Tuesday that he is pursuing the appeal but also intends to meet the Oct. 30 deadline.

All 100 seats in the House are up for election next year, and control of the chamber hangs in the balance. Republican lawmakers, who have a 51-to-49 advantage in the House, brushed off the Democratic redistricting plan and eventually produced one of their own. Democrats called it a partisan scheme, and the legislature appeared deadlocked.

Last week, Del. S. Chris Jones (R-Suffolk) delivered a redistricting plan that included input from a handful of Democratic legislators in the Hampton Roads area. The House Privileges and Elections Committee approved that plan last week — but on a party-line vote, 11 to 10.

Northam has said he was disappointed in the committee’s failure to reach partisan consensus and has called on the courts to handle the matter. The General Assembly faced a similar predicament in 2015, when a federal court found three congressional districts unconstitutional. The legislature failed to come up with lines of its own, and the court redrew the districts instead.

On Tuesday, House Democrats said they remain skeptical that Cox’s effort will produce results.

“There is still no deal on redistricting,” said Kathryn Gilley, a spokeswoman for House Democrats and Minority Leader David J. Toscano (D-Charlottesville). “Leader Toscano has been saying for months that the Republicans’ strategy is to keep delaying this process. It’s unsurprising that the speaker is waiting to reconvene so close to the Oct. 30 deadline.”