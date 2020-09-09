The law prohibits carrying guns at public events whether the gatherings are permitted or not, such as protests, and will also apply to public areas near events, such as sidewalks and roadways.

Guns have been prominent at demonstrations in Richmond this year, starting with an event in January that drew as many as 20,000 gun-rights advocates from around the country to the city to protest efforts by the General Assembly to restrict access to firearms.

Since the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police in May, protesters have taken to the streets of Richmond calling for social justice. After an initial series of violent clashes with police and destruction of property downtown, protesters had been largely peaceful.

But White supporters of the city’s Confederate statues — most of which have since been removed — began showing up with firearms, and protesters followed suit. While no one was killed during Richmond’s protests, there have been several reports of shootings.

In debating the proposed ban, Richmond police chief Gerald Smith cited recent events in Kenosha, Wis., in which a white supremacist shot and killed two protesters.

“This piece of legislation is a tool … to increase safety,” Smith told the City Council.

But a series of speakers warned the council against approving the ban, saying it violated the Constitution’s Second Amendment protections.

“It is unfathomable that in this summer of crime that we have had in Richmond that we want to discuss taking away citizens’ rights to defend themselves,” a speaker named Michael Dickinson told the council.

Democrats who control the General Assembly passed a slate of laws this year aimed at reducing gun violence, including a limit of one handgun purchase per month and a measure that allows a judge to seize weapons from someone deemed a threat. The actions followed a mass shooting last year in which a gunman killed 12 people at a Virginia Beach municipal building.

One of the measures empowered local governments to pass their own limits on firearms at public events, which is what the Richmond council utilized this week.