The law prohibits the carrying of guns at public events such as protests, whether the gatherings are permitted or not, and also will apply to nearby public areas such as sidewalks and roadways.

Guns have been prominent at demonstrations in Richmond this year, starting with an event in January that drew as many as 20,000 gun rights advocates from around the country to the city to protest efforts by the General Assembly to limit access to firearms.

Since the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police in May, protesters have taken to the streets of Richmond calling for social justice. After initial violent clashes with police and destruction of property downtown, protests were largely peaceful.

But White supporters of the city’s Confederate statues — most of which have since been removed — began showing up with firearms, and protesters followed suit. While no one was killed during Richmond’s protests, several shootings have been reported.

In debating the proposed ban, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith cited recent events in Kenosha, Wis., in which 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with fatally shooting two protesters.

“This piece of legislation is a tool … to increase safety,” Smith told the city council.

But a number of speakers warned the council against approving the ban, saying it violated the Constitution’s Second Amendment protections.

“It is unfathomable that in this summer of crime that we have had in Richmond that we want to discuss taking away citizens’ rights to defend themselves,” a speaker named Michael Dickinson told the council.

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed a slate of laws this year aimed at reducing gun violence, including a limit of one handgun purchase per month and a measure that allows a judge to seize weapons from someone who is deemed a threat. The actions followed a mass shooting last year in which a gunman killed 12 people at a Virginia Beach municipal building.

One of the measures empowered local governments to pass their own limits on firearms at public events. That is the law that the Richmond council used this week.