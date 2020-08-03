In so doing, Marchant dissolved a related injunction barring the governor from removing the equestrian statue. But the judge issued a new, 90-day injunction in the other case, which was brought by several Monument Avenue residents who contend that removing the monument would hurt their property values.

Marchant did not immediately set a date for a hearing in that case. Attorney General Mark Herring (D), whose office is defending Northam (D) in the case, has filed a motion to dismiss it.

“Attorney General Herring remains committed to ensuring this divisive, antiquated relic is removed as soon as possible,” Herring spokeswoman Charlotte Gomer said.

After the judge’s decisions, Northam tweeted: “Make no mistake, the Lee monument will come down. And Virginia will be better for it.”

Patrick McSweeney, the former state GOP chairman who represents the Monument Avenue residents in their case, said he does not comment on pending litigation. Gregory’s lawyer, Joseph E. Blackburn Jr., also declined to comment.

Erected in 1890, the Lee monument glorified the Confederacy, anchored the grand residential district designed around it and intimidated newly freed blacks. In modern times, the statue has been polarizing — championed by some for its historical and artistic merit, reviled by others as a symbol of racial oppression.

Northam ordered its removal in early June amid demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice ignited by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May. But the Gregory lawsuit, and a related injunction, landed before crews could get to work.

Gregory had contended in his suit that removal would violate language in the deed recording the land transfer from his great-grandparents. In it, the state had promised to “affectionately protect” the statue.

But Marchant indicated that any right to enforce the terms of such a covenant would lie with the property owners , not the couple’s descendants.

The lawsuit brought by the Monument Avenue residents makes a similar argument about the deed language, but it is premised on the plaintiffs’ rights as homeowners. They contend their properties would lose value and they would lose historic district tax breaks “as a result of the loss of a priceless work of art from their neighborhood.”

Four other Confederate monuments came down along the avenue in June and July, all of them owned by the city. One fell at the hands of protesters, the other three on the orders of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

A third lawsuit, filed by an anonymous plaintiff, challenges Stoney’s removal of a total of 14 Confederate statues and memorials, most of them in other parts of town. Marchant, who held a hearing in that case last month, indicated that it is unlikely the city will be forced to reinstall the monuments.

But the judge also expressed deep skepticism in that hearing about Stoney’s unilateral decision to remove the statues, which began coming down on July 1 without the approval of the City Council and against the advice of the city attorney.

Stoney said he was acting under powers derived from a state of emergency that Northam had declared at the mayor’s request amid the unrest. The mayor contended that the statues posed a public safety threat because protesters were trying to pull them down. He also said they were a magnet for demonstrations, which could contribute to the spread the novel coronavirus.

