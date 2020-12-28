Richmond General District Court Judge David M. Hicks filed a notice of recusal last week after a story about the case appeared in The Washington Post. In his filing, Hicks wrote that “questions have been raised concerning the appearance of impropriety or potential conflicts of interest.”

A separate recusal form that remains unsigned by the judge cites the fact that Morrissey “is a sitting member of the local delegation of the General Assembly.”

Virginia is one of only two states, along with South Carolina, in which the legislature appoints judges. While all members of the Senate and House of Delegates vote on the appointments, the custom is to defer to the choices of each local delegation.

Hicks’s first six-year term as a Richmond district judge is up next year. After presiding over Morrissey’s arraignment on Dec. 3, he appeared before Morrissey and other members of a joint judicial committee on Dec. 11 to conduct a routine interview for reappointment.

At that online hearing, Morrissey was the first lawmaker to speak up on Hicks’s behalf, saying he would “strongly endorse” the judge for another term. The General Assembly will vote on judicial appointments during the legislative session that convenes Jan. 13.

Morrissey was charged with violating a law against electioneering for delivering doughnuts to a Richmond polling place and then posing for photos with election workers while seeking his seat in the Senate last year.

Morrissey has called the charges baseless, noting that state law allows elected officials to enter a polling place for up to 10 minutes. He had no Republican opponent in the contest and beat an independent challenger almost two-to-one.

The investigation into Morrissey’s behavior was authorized by Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D), and the charges were brought by a prosecutor from New Kent County after the Richmond commonwealth’s attorney recused herself.

The original judge assigned to the case recused himself as well, citing Morrissey’s role in the local delegation. But Hicks accepted the assignment, saying in an interview earlier this month that he was simply trying to keep the docket moving.

Morrissey and Hicks have a long history — Hicks defeated Morrissey in a nominating contest for Richmond commonwealth’s attorney in 1993 and went on to serve in that role for more than a decade before eventually becoming a judge.

Hicks opened this month’s hearing by asking if anyone objected to him presiding. Both Morrissey and the prosecutor said they had no objection.