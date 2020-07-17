“Upon further reflection on the issues in this case, I conclude that the location of my home in the vicinity of the Lee Monument area may create the appearance of a bias among some Virginians,” Cavedo wrote in his disqualification order. “I was unaware at the outset of this case that I live in the Monument Avenue Historic District.”

AD

AD

Cavedo cited similar reasoning on Thursday to recuse himself from a separate case filed against Gov. Ralph Northam (D) over Northam’s efforts to take down the grand statue of Robert E. Lee on the city’s Monument Avenue.

Injunctions issued by Cavedo in both cases so far remain in place. One prevents Northam from taking down the Lee statue indefinitely; the other prevents Stoney from taking down any more Confederate statues for 60 days.

The city had already removed three statues on municipal property along Monument Avenue, as well as several in other locations, leaving only a statue of Gen. A.P. Hill still standing at an intersection on the north side of town.

AD

Cavedo’s actions had made the judge a central figure in the city’s efforts to reckon with its painful history on race, as protests triggered by police brutality against African Americans have continued more than a month. In June, Richmond’s leaders said the time had come to take down public symbols that glorify a Confederate past of slavery and racial repression.

Most of the city’s circuit judges recused themselves from two lawsuits filed against Northam over the Lee statue before Cavedo took one of the cases. He also later became the presiding judge in the separate suit filed against the city and its removal of statues.

AD

In that suit, Cavedo had acted aggressively to stop Northam from removing Lee. State Attorney General Mark R. Herring complained that he was not given the usual courtesy of being notified before the initial hearing on a lawsuit that argued Northam was violating the terms of the 1890 deed that granted the monument site to the state.

AD

During a later hearing, Cavedo gave the plaintiff more time to make his case and made plain his disapproval of Northam’s action, saying: “The state seems to think that the monument is the property of the governor.”

In a court hearing last week for the city suit, Cavedo expressed exasperation with the recent weeks of protest. He said the mayor had taken down the statues “to save the rioters the trouble,” and added that the mayor’s job was to “return law and order to the city,” according to a transcript of the hearing.

Calling the protests “a revolution,” Cavedo complained that the city’s John Marshall Courthouse itself had been the target of violence by “a riotous mob” — adding, in an aside referring to the building’s historical namesake: “if we don’t have to change its name.”

AD

AD

His comments had drawn the ire of several Democratic lawmakers, who took to social media last weekend to question Cavedo’s fitness to preside over the cases.

A hearing in the case against the city was set for Tuesday, and lawyers for Stoney have also appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia to have the case thrown out. No date has been set for a hearing on the appeal.

The next hearing in the lawsuit against the state over the Lee statue is set for July 23. It was unclear if the schedule would change now that Cavedo has stepped aside.