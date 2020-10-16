Demonstrators festooned the stone base of the statue with graffiti condemning police brutality against African Americans, creating a powerful visual symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement.

When Northam (D) ordered the statue taken down in June, it was one of five Confederate figures along this city’s finest residential thoroughfare. A local resident filed suit to block the removal, and a circuit court judge imposed an injunction that prevented work from getting underway.

Frustrated protesters took matters into their own hands, pulling down a nearby statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis along with a handful of other monuments around the city. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, invoking a state of emergency declared by the Democratic governor, called the remaining statues a public health risk and ordered them removed.

AD

AD

Figures of Stonewall Jackson, J.E.B. Stuart and Matthew Fontaine Maury all came down from city property on Monument Avenue, leaving Lee — the only one owned by the state — as the last one standing.

A handful of residents filed suit over Stoney’s actions, but not until after the statues were removed. The Supreme Court of Virginia later threw out their case, saying the plaintiffs had no legal standing to sue.

But the case against Northam persisted, even after the original judge who placed an injunction against taking the Lee statue down recused himself, acknowledging that his residence in the Monument Avenue historic district created the appearance of a conflict of interest.

AD

The suit was brought by longtime neighborhood activist Helen Marie Taylor and a few other Monument Avenue residents. They claim Northam’s action violates a resolution adopted by the General Assembly in 1889 establishing the monument, as well as promises to protect the statue in the 1887 and 1890 deeds conveying the property to the state.

AD

Many other nearby residents have supported Northam’s effort, and the Monument Avenue Preservation Society voted this summer in favor of taking down the statues.

Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s (D) office argues that the statue is a racist symbol and that Northam is well within his authority to take it down.