Maury’s statue was taken down the morning after Mayor Levar Stoney (D), bucking advice from the city attorney, dispatched workers to the avenue to remove a towering memorial to Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson.

Stoney’s spokesman said Wednesday evening that three other city-owned Confederate memorials — honoring Maury, J.E.B. Stuart and Jefferson Davis — would be coming down soon.

Protesters had toppled the statue of Davis, president of the Confederacy, in early June, but the bulk of his enormous, columned monument remains in place.

A law that took effect in Virginia on Wednesday allows cities and counties to act on their own to remove such tributes.

Local governments are supposed to follow a multistep process, however, including public comment periods, before taking anything down.

Stoney said he was using emergency powers to remove the statues, which he deemed a threat to public safety.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has ordered the removal of a fifth, state-owned statue on the boulevard that honors Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. His order is being challenged in court.

The tribute to Maury is the most obscure of the five statues devoted to “Lost Cause” leaders in Richmond. Still, its dismantling was, to those gathered, a major milestone in the city’s long reckoning with its painful and divisive racial history.

The monument showed a metal figure of Maury seated in a chair in front of a stone base, crowned by a large globe ringed by waves, cattle and people.

Maury, a Virginian joined the United States Navy at age 19 and eventually devoted himself to the study of navigation, meteorology, winds and currents, according to his online Navy biography.

At the outbreak of the Civil War, Maury — known as “pathfinder of the seas” and the “father of oceanography” — resigned his commission as a U.S. Navy commander and joined the Confederacy. He spent the war in the South and in England, where he acquired ships for the Confederacy, the biography says. His statue was erected in 1929.

On Thursday, it took workers half an hour to saw through the wrought-iron fencing surrounding the memorial. They then moved forward with crowbars to loosen the statue of Maury, whose face had been covered in recent weeks with red, yellow and green paint, and attach slings to it.

By shortly after 10 a.m., it was removed.