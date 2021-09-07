The statue, which soared over one of the grandest residential boulevards in the South, had long stood as the symbol of the former capital of the Confederacy. Last summer its iconic status made it the centerpiece of social justice protests triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. When Northam called for its removal in June 2020 at the height of the protests, a handful of residents challenged him in a legal case that went all the way to the Supreme Court of Virginia, which ruled unanimously in Northam’s favor last week,