Since the outbreak of national protests against police brutality and racism in late May, crowds have gathered in almost nightly denouncing the statues and demanding that they be removed. In early June, protesters toppled an iconic statue of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy
Taking the Jackson statue down appears to be a statement by Mayor Levar Stoney (D), who had tried earlier Wednesday to get city council to vote on removing all four Confederate statues but was told there were procedural requirements before they could act.
A state law that took effect Wednesday allows city’s and counties to act on their own to remove Confederate memorials.
One other statue on Monument Avenue is the state-owned statue of Robert E Lee, which Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has ordered removed. That decision is being challenged in court.
Stoney, 39, who is African American, had commissioned a city study two years ago that recommended taking down the Davis statue but leaving the rest and including more signage for context.
On Wednesday afternoon, a crane arrived at the site of the Jackson statue, and a crowd quickly gathered. Volunteers moved through handing out water in the heavy heat.
Police and sheriffs deputies blocked traffic as workers attacked slings and chains to the memorial. The crowd erupted in periodic cheers, singing “The night they drove old Dixie down,” along with “Hey, hey, goodbye.”
“The only way to move forward is to take them down,” said Sexton, 25, a Richmond English teacher who said goes by a single name. “I’m surprised it’s taken this long.”