The showing leaves Stoney, 39, back on track as an ambitious figure in Virginia politics with an eye toward one day running statewide. His high-stakes decision over the summer to defy the acting city attorney and order the removal of Richmond’s Confederate monuments won plaudits at a time when the city was gripped by racial-justice protests and occasional violence.

AD

AD

“That was a pretty smart thing, I think,” said longtime Richmond political observer Bob Holsworth. “He’s a skillful political figure. He has a message that he can take statewide, down the road, because he removed the monuments.”

Mayor of Richmond has a glitzy pedigree in Virginia politics. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D) held the nonpartisan job before becoming governor, and former governor L. Douglas Wilder (D) took it on after running the state. Stoney, who is Black, is a protege and close friend of former governor Terry McAuliffe (D), and in 2016 was the youngest person ever elected to the office.

Stoney, who has made no secret of his interest in running for higher office one day, said in an interview that he didn’t make the monuments decision based on his political aspirations.

“It was about doing what was best for public safety at the moment,” he said, noting that protesters had dragged down a Monument Avenue statue of Jefferson Davis and that someone in the city of Portsmouth was seriously injured when a statue there was toppled.

AD

AD

“I still have not really had a moment to actually take it all in . . . that we did something historic in the removal of those Confederate monuments,” Stoney said. He realized it would anger a lot of people — but, he said, “I knew it would be a moment to galvanize the community.”

The swift action — 11 monuments hauled down before opponents could file suit to try to stop it — coincided with a calming of the nightly protests that had kept police helicopters hovering over the city for weeks.

But some in Richmond’s large community of activists felt Stoney did not do enough to address the aggressive tactics used by law enforcement against protesters — who were demonstrating, after all, over police brutality against African Americans. That showdown at City Hall in June was Stoney’s attempt to apologize for police using tear gas on a crowd of peaceful demonstrators without apparent provocation.

Though he eventually accepted the resignation of the city’s police chief over the continued clashes with protesters, Stoney struggled to walk a line between expressing sympathy for the Black Lives Matter movement and assuring protest-weary residents that he would keep the peace.

“I was incredibly frustrated by his lack of response to calls for police reform,” said Alexsis Rodgers, 29, a nonprofit director who had been an ardent supporter of Stoney when he first ran in 2016.

AD

AD

This time, Rodgers’ frustration led her to run against Stoney. She claimed much of the support of young liberals that had been his the first time around, and turned in an unexpectedly strong second-place showing in unofficial results.

City council member Kim Gray, meanwhile, notched a close third-place finish by challenging Stoney’s handling of the statues, many of which were in her district. She called for an investigation — which is ongoing — into why the city hired a contractor to remove the monuments who had once contributed $4,000 to Stoney’s campaign.

Stoney’s credibility among activists had already been wounded by his support for an ill-fated downtown redevelopment proposal called Navy Hill, which was backed by Dominion Energy chairman Thomas F. Farrell II and other members of the capital city’s White establishment.

After complaints that the multimillion-dollar plan would take money from schools and had been railroaded through without public review, the city council dealt Stoney a harsh blow last year by rejecting it.

AD

AD

That imbroglio, Holsworth said, could come back to haunt Stoney if he does run statewide. “It was an odd thing because it seemed to go against his brand. He lost some of the young progressive support in Richmond [over Navy Hill], and that progressive support is becoming increasingly crucial in Northern Virginia” — which would be key to any statewide run, he said.

Stoney said the setbacks of the past two years have taught him that “you do need some resiliency for a job like this.” But he said he’s trying to keep his eyes on bigger issues.

“I’m focused on closing the gaps, the divides between Black Richmonders and White Richmonders,” he said. “I’m going to do everything I can to leave my mark. I want my time in this office to be defined by my work on policies around public education, generational wealth, economic empowerment, housing — and not the removal of racist Confederate statues. That is my goal.”

AD

AD

He defended his decision-making during the novel coronavirus pandemic, in which he aggravated local businesses by asking Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to leave Richmond under strict shutdown guidelines as most of the rest of the state moved into looser Phase 2 restrictions.

Stoney’s victory this week was not resounding. In a typically crowded field of candidates, he won with an unofficial 37.4 percent of the vote. Richmond uses a complicated district-based system, in which a mayoral candidate can win by claiming a plurality in at least five of the city’s nine districts. Though results are not yet certified, Stoney appears to have won six districts.

Still, the outcome was only a slight increase over Stoney’s vote total in 2016.

For now, the idea of running for higher office is a distant thought. “After going through this campaign year, I don’t even want to talk about another campaign,” Stoney said.