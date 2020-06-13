Good ran as a “biblical conservative” and accused Riggleman of being out of touch with the party’s base, in part because the congressman presided over the same-sex wedding of two campaign volunteers in 2019.

Riggleman says he would have preferred to decide the nomination through a primary, with voting sites available across the sprawling district. His campaign complained that Good had an unfair advantage because the convention site, the parking lot of Tree of Life Ministries outside Lynchburg, is close to where Good lives and where his support is concentrated.

In contrast, many of Riggleman’s supporters had to drive up to six hours round trip to cast ballots. The convention did not feature the traditional speeches and horse-trading, because of social distancing restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Good missed the Tuesday deadline for filing a key form related to his candidacy, but he hand-delivered the form to the state elections office on Friday afternoon, election officials said. The board of elections routinely offers extensions in cases like these, and changing election dates due to the coronavirus may have created confusion about the deadline.

Virginia’s 5th Congressional District is reliably conservative, choosing Donald Trump by double digits over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. The massive, triangle-shaped district, which is larger in area than New Jersey, runs from Fauquier County in the north west to the Shenandoah Valley and through Appomattox before unspooling into Southside Virginia along the North Carolina border.

The last time a Democrat won the seat was in 2008, when Tom Perriello out-campaigned incumbent Republican Virgil Goode and rode a wave of high turnout among African Americans and Charlottesville residents galvanized by then-presidential candidate Barack Obama. Perriello won by fewer than 1,000 votes, and redistricting has slightly boosted the GOP position since then.

Riggleman narrowly won the 2018 nomination in a rare meeting of party committee insiders, who chose him days after then-Rep. Thomas Garrett (R) revealed he was an alcoholic and abruptly abandoned his reelection bid. GOP leaders say he has leveraged his experience as an Air Force intelligence officer and distillery owner to stand out among the freshman class.

Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and fundraiser for Liberty University athletics, says Riggleman is out of touch with the party’s base.

Stephen Farnsworth, a University of Mary Washington political scientist, defined the contest this way: “A more libertarian vision of Republicanism is doing battle with a vision that is more tightly aligned with Christian conservative politics, the same Republican intramural fight that’s been going on among party officials for 20 years.”

President Trump endorsed Riggleman, as did the influential president of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr.

Falwell’s brother, Jonathan, backed Good, as did Garrett and E.W. Jackson, a firebrand minister who won the party’s 2013 nomination for lieutenant governor — also at a convention.

Adams, chairman of the 5th District GOP committee, defended the convention process.

“Candidates are very important,” he said last week. “But candidates come and go, and when we have elections, our delegates are king, ok? They get to decide. So our priorities and focus has to be to them. They are the kingmakers. Their votes are the ones that count.”

The GOP nominee will face the winner of the June 23 Democratic primary in November.

The Democratic race includes three Marine veterans — R.D. Huffstetler, an entrepreneur who ran unsuccessfully for the nomination in 2018; John Lesinski, who worked in commercial real estate; and Claire Russo, who talks candidly about being sexually assaulted in the military — as well as physician Cameron Webb.

Huffstetler had the most cash on hand by the start of June, with $286,811, followed by Russo with $201,530, Webb with $139,661 and Lesinski with $36,078, finance reports show.