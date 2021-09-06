In June 2020, Northam (D) ordered the removal of the statue, which had been erected in 1890 but had become a flash point in the nation’s anguish over a White Minneapolis police officer’s murder of George Floyd, a Black man. Northam’s decision was met with legal resistance.
But earlier this month, the Virginia Supreme Court issued unanimous rulings in two separate cases clearing the way for its removal. Residents who live near the statue and a descendant of the family that gave the statue to Virginia more than 130 years ago had sued to undo Northam’s decision. When the plaintiffs lost, they appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court.
The justices rejected their cases last week. The court said that the descendant couldn’t assert a property right against the governor and that the state was no longer bound to keep a monument containing a message it disagreed with.
On Tuesday night, crews will install protective fencing along Monument and Allen avenues, barring cars and pedestrians. After the statue is removed Wednesday, it will be placed in storage at a state-owned facility until a decision is made about what to do with it. On Thursday, crews will take away plaques from the monument’s base.
As for the 40-foot granite pedestal, the state will keep it in place for now. Its final disposition “will be determined following a community-driven effort to reimagine Monument Avenue” that will be led by the city of Richmond and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
The public can view the statue’s removal through a live stream on Facebook and on Northam’s Twitter handle, @GovernorVA.
Limited in-person viewing will be available on Monument Avenue to the east of the Lee statue.