“I think that this candidate represents the best chance for substantive change that I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Kristin Reed, 41, a Virginia Commonwealth University professor. “This is really not just an election. This is a movement.”

Also in the crowd was Zhue Azuaje, 27, who works for the American Civil Liberties Union in Richmond. “As a queer, Hispanic, immigrant woman, his campaign has really spoken to me,” she said. “He has such a strong, diverse base.”

Sanders began his remarks by apologizing to those who had to be turned aside from the gymnasium in the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center, which holds 6,000 people.

“We will defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” he said, calling President Trump a “pathological liar” who is running a “corrupt administration,” and is “moving this country into an autocratic-type society.”

“Trump, you’re not going to get away with it,” Sanders said to enormous cheers. “We’re going to defeat you.”

As he has throughout his two presidential campaigns, Sanders promised sweeping changes on many fronts, including education, immigration and criminal justice. On the last of those alone, he said he would end mass incarceration, private prisons and the “destructive war on drugs.” He said on his first day in office, he would sign an executive order to legalize marijuana.

His takedown of the health-care and pharmaceutical companies drew claps and cheers, even as he got into the nitty gritty of what would be provided to Americans.

Though “hearing aids,” “eyeglasses” and “home health care” are not traditional applause lines, each prompted the crowd to erupt.

Sanders said if young people vote at the same level as those 65 and over, he would “beat Trump in a landslide, we will transform America.”

“So I say to young people here, don’t complain about your student debt, don’t complain about climate change, don’t complain about racism, sexism, homophobia. Your complaints don’t mean anything. What means something is standing up and fighting.”

Ticking off his successes in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, he said, “That is getting the establishment very, very nervous.” He said establishment Democrats were “staying up day and night trying to figure out how to stop us. And when they see turnout like this, they get even more nervous.”

Sanders also drew big cheers with promises to raise teacher’s salaries to at least $60,000 a year, cancel all student debt and to make public colleges and universities tuition free.

Before he arrived on stage, Charlottesville City Councilman Michael Payne took the microphone to speak of “challenging corporate capitalism” and “political revolution.”

Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-Prince William), one of two Virginia lawmakers who has endorsed Sanders, said he first started inspiring voters in the state four years ago, “despite [the] establishment [being] against us. We had a base and now we’re expanding the base.”

“And we are getting ready to deliver Virginia.”

Sanders visited Manassas in November to boost the reelection campaign of Del. Lee Carter (D-Prince William), like Sanders a self-described democratic socialist. In July, he spoke to a crowd of striking catering workers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington.

His rally Thursday was initially scheduled for The National, a historic downtown concert venue that holds 1,500, then moved to accommodate more people. He is scheduled to return to Virginia Saturday for rallies in Springfield, where he will be joined by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Virginia Beach.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will campaign in Falls Church on Friday, and former vice president Joe Biden will appear in Norfolk Sunday night. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has plowed more than $10 million into promoting Virginia Democrats since 2013, headlined a Democratic Party gala in Richmond on Feb. 15 and will be back in Virginia on Saturday.

Before the Sanders rally began Thursday, one group briefly led a chant to show their dislike for both Trump and Bloomberg: “No Trump! No Mike! Billionaires are all alike.”

Like others in the crowd, Malachy McKenna, 40, said he was a strong Sanders supporter.

“I just think he’s got a long, proven record for always speaking out for the working men and women,” said McKenna, who owns a small business that supplies yeast to breweries. “

He did not entirely dismiss the rest of the Democratic field, but said he considers the best of them to be knock-offs of Sanders.