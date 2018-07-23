The Roanoke office of Sen. Mark R. Warner was vandalized early Monday, and police have arrested the alleged perpetrator.

James Trainor, 36, threw a brick through the glass front door of the Virginia Democrat’s office in downtown Roanoke, according to city police.

The vandalism occurred before 8 a.m., before any staffers had arrived for the day.

“Senator Warner is extremely grateful for the quick and professional response of the Roanoke Police Department, which is investigating,” Warner spokeswoman Rachel Cohen said in a statement.

Police responding to an incident nearby arrested Trainor; he faces one charge of felony property damage.

Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said that Trainor targeted Warner’s office but that his exact motivation is still under investigation.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), who represents Roanoke, released a statement condemning the vandalism, which he called “very troubling.”

“If this incident was in fact politically motivated,” he said, “I want to make it clear that there are appropriate ways to express your opinion, and this is not one of them. I condemn, in the strongest terms, any destruction of property or act of violence directed towards an elected official.”

Warner is vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and was governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006.