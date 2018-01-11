The U.S. Senate passed a bill Thursday granting federal recognition to six Indian tribes in Virginia, clearing a hurdle that brings chiefs and elected officials closer to a goal decades in the making.

The bill, which passed the House last year, now goes to the president’s desk.

The change in status makes federal funds available for housing, education and medical care for the Chickahominy, the Eastern Chickahominy, the Upper Mattaponi, the Rappahannock, the Monacan and the Nansemond tribes.

More importantly, sponsors say, it rights a long-standing wrong for tribes that were among the first to greet English settlers in 1607.

Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) forced a surprise vote on the bill Thursday afternoon by unanimous consent.

“Boy oh boy, this is the day we get things right on a civil rights basis, on a moral basis and on a fairness basis,” Warner said on the floor.

Kaine said several chiefs traveled to England in the spring to commemorate Pocahontas, including a plaque-dedication ceremony at the church where she is buried.

“They were treated as sovereigns, treated with respect and all they’ve asked is to be treated the same way by the country they love,” he said.

There are more than 500 federally recognized Indian tribes, and many had to navigate an expensive and time-consuming administrative process through the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs. It effectively precluded the Virginia tribes because of gaps in their records.

A state law, the Racial Integrity Act of 1924, required that births in the state be registered as either “white” or “colored” with no option available for Indian. The result is what historians have described as a “paper genocide” of Indian tribes.

Other key documents were lost in Civil War-era fires.

Delays also resulted from the tribes’ unique place in history: They made peace with England before the country was established and never signed formal treaties with the U.S. government.

Joe Heim contributed to this report.