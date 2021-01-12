In a campaign video, de la Peña, 65, describes emigrating from Mexico as a child, graduating from the University of Iowa through the school’s ROTC program, serving in the Army for 30 years and being appointed Deputy Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs after he helped Trump in his 2016 presidential campaign.

“They always act surprised — how could someone like me support him?” de la Peña says in the video about the president, referring to “liberal elites” who he says cannot understand how a Mexican immigrant like him can be a Republican.

The campaign video also shows scenes from last year’s racial justice protests, including one image of a protester hurling a smoking tear gas canister at police and another of a toppled statue, with de la Peña saying that “the American Dream is under assault.”

The ad does not mention last week’s events at the Capitol, where Trump supporters stormed the building in a riot that led to five deaths, including that of a Capitol Police officer.

But de la Peña, who lives in Fairfax County, condemned the violence in an interview.

“We cannot have rule of law if we allow anybody to break the law,” he said. “Anybody who was involved in illegal activities, they need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

De la Peña said that Trump should not be blamed for inciting the riot.

“I feel the president said to have peaceful protests,” he said. “I heard him say that repeatedly.”

Among other things, de la Peña says on his campaign website that he supports making English the state’s official language, ending coronavirus shutdown orders and ending the ability for localities to override the state’s concealed carry gun laws.

The other Republicans vying for governor are: Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), who is the former House Speaker, state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (R-Chesterfield), and Glenn Youngkin, a former executive at the Carlyle Group private equity firm.