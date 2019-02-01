Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has apologized for a racist photo on his medical school yearbook page. Here are reactions from around the state and the country:

Virginia Legislative Black Caucus: “We just finished meeting with the Governor. We fully appreciate all that he has contributed to our Commonwealth. But given what was revealed today, it is clear that he can no longer effectively serve as Governor. It is time for him to resign, so that Virginia can begin the process of healing.”

Virginia House Democratic Caucus: “We are so deeply saddened by the news that has been revealed today. We are having trouble reconciling our experience with Governor Northam with what we see in this photo. The Governor Northam we know is a great friend and ally, who has served and dedicated himself to our Commonwealth and the nation.

“However, constituents’ trust in their elected officials is paramount. We regret to say that we are no longer confident in the Governor’s representation of Virginians. Though it brings us no joy to do so, we must call for Governor Northam’s resignation.”

Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus: “After seeing the yearbook pictures that surfaced of Governor Northam today, we were shocked, saddened and offended. Virginia has a complicated racial history and past, and those pictures certainly reflect that. Black face was used to ridicule African Americans and the Klan was a source of terror and intimidation. The racism engendered by these images was real then and resurrected by these images today. We are beyond disappointed.

“The Ralph Northam we know is a pediatric neurologist, a dedicated public servant, and a committed husband and father. Nevertheless, it is with heavy hearts that we have respectfully asked him to step down.”

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D): “This has been a heartbreaking day. Ralph Northam is my friend and he served well as my Lt. Governor and as Governor. His actions on display in this photo were racist, unacceptable and inexcusable at any age and any time. The situation that he has put himself and the Commonwealth of Virginia in is untenable. It’s time for Ralph to step down, and for the Commonwealth to move forward.”

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.): “It is never easy to condemn a personal friend, but Governor Northam’s past behavior is indefensible. I know the Governor has dedicated his life to public service, and he has advanced policies to help African Americans and Virginians from all walks of life. I take him at his word that he is deeply sorry, and that he understands that his behavior was inappropriate and offensive. History will have to judge his life and public record, and this chapter will be a major stain on that record.The Governor must now make the right decision that is best for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.): “I know that Governor Northam is searching his soul tonight and I hope and trust he puts the needs of the Commonwealth above all else.

“The racist pictures revealed tonight opened wounds that I fear are beyond his capacity to heal.”

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.): “The racist photo of Governor Northam on his EVMS yearbook page is absolutely disturbing and unacceptable. The hateful rhetoric that this photo represents has no place in our Commonwealth, and especially not the Governor’s mansion.”

Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.): “I am so deeply disappointed and dismayed by the horrific picture of Governor Northam that surfaced today. Four hundred years ago, Africans arrived in this country, enslaved and kept as slaves for over two hundred years. Systemic racism is still endemic today in every part of America. Virginia has a particularly sordid history with racism from the first enslaved Africans on our shores, to the capital of the Confederacy to Massive resistance to the struggles African-American Virginians face today.

“In light of that stain on our Commonwealth and the work that still needs to be done, I ask the governor to step aside. While I acknowledge his efforts on behalf of all Virginians and the good he has done as a senator, as our lieutenant governor and now as governor, Virginians have too much to overcome and too much healing yet in front of us.”

Democratic National Committee member Atima Omara: “As a Virginian and a Democrat who has supported Governor Northam, I am appalled at the picture I’ve seen. The image represents the painful legacy of Jim Crow and white supremacy and must be condemned. I wish him well, but for the good of Virginia he must resign.”

Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring: “The photo, the conduct it captures, and the racist imagery invoked are all indefensible. The photo would be profoundly offensive in any circumstances, but it is also shocking and deeply disappointing to know that it pictures Governor Northam. Virginia’s history is unfortunately replete with the scars and unhealed wounds caused by racism, bigotry, and discrimination. It is imperative that Governor Northam hears and truly listens to those who are hurt by this image as he considers what comes next.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.): “The racist photo from Governor Northam’s 1984 yearbook is horrible. This causes pain in a state and a country where centuries of racism have already left an open wound. I hope the Governor—whose career as an Army officer, pediatrician and public official has always manifested a commitment to justice and equality for all—now takes the time to listen to those he has hurt and reflect on how to move forward.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.): “This photo is shocking and deeply offensive, all the more so because of Virginia’s long and painful history of racism and violence toward African Americans. The Governor must now listen to the people and communities he has hurt, and carefully consider what comes next.”

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ): “These images arouse centuries of anger, anguish, and racist violence and they’ve eroded all confidence in Gov. Northam’s ability to lead. We should expect more from our elected officials. He should resign.”

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): “Leaders are called to a higher standard, and the stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government. The Governor of Virginia should step aside so the public can heal and move forward together.”

Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney (D): “Governor Northam has a long and distinguished history of service to our Commonwealth and nation, but he should do the honorable thing and step down.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.): “The bigotry depicted in this photograph is appalling. There should always be serious consequences for actions that demean, intimidate, or threaten our African-American communities. Such conduct is unacceptable for any Virginian—whether occurring in the past, present, or future. Governor Northam must resign and fully acknowledge the painful past these images evoke. Bigotry has no place in Virginia.”

Dr. Leana Wen, president, Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “As the nation’s largest provider of reproductive health care, we have a responsibility to advocate for all patients, and to provide compassionate health care to all people who walk through our doors. There is no place for Gov. Ralph Northam’s racist actions or language. He must step down as Governor. The people of Virginia need to be able to trust that their leaders will fight for them, and support policies that protect their health, safety and value their communities. Gov. Northam’s actions have put that in doubt.”

Jennifer Lewis, acting chair, the Waynesboro, Va., Democratic committee: “The Waynesboro Democratic committee calls on Governor Northam to resign. As we work towards a more just world, this is a reminder of how much work we have yet to do. This behavior should not have had and does not now have a place in the Democratic Party.”

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.): “Earlier today the yearbook page of Ralph Northam from Eastern Virginia Medical School in 1984 was posted on several social media sites. The pictures show one man with a black face and another in full KKK garb. Governor Northam has acknowledged that he posed for that offensive picture, apologized and asserted that he no longer holds those racist views. I take him at his word.

“The question now is whether redemption and forgiveness are achievable under these circumstances and in the explosive racial environment of the Trump alt right era.

“Governor Northam must search his heart to determine whether he can or should continue in office. I fear that the breach of trust this represents for those who entrusted him with their votes and confidence cannot easily be recovered and the profound hurt those pictures evoke cannot easily be healed.”

Janai Nelson, Associate Director-Counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund: “Whether the year is 1984 or 2019, the image on Governor Northam’s yearbook page is simply inexcusable. Such bigotry has no place in American life, let alone the highest levels of government. While we are mindful that youth and young adults can make regrettable mistakes that may merit leniency, this image perpetuates some of the worst hate in our nation’s history and undermines the ability of all Virginians – particularly those of color – to have faith in the integrity of their Governor. His failure to proactively own a mistake of this magnitude before it was discovered by others calls into question his ability to credibly lead the diverse people of Virginia.

“We vehemently condemn racism regardless of the political party of the offender, and Governor Northam is no exception. His apology is insufficient, and we demand his immediate resignation.”

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.): “We need leaders who will bring us together instead of driving us apart. While it was proper for Governor Northam to apologize, there is no excuse for this type of photograph then or now,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Unfortunately, the existence of this photograph does not bring us together. I ask Governor Northam to resign. This isn’t about politics, this is about what is right and wrong.”

Barbara Boxer, former Democratic U.S. Senator from California: “You can’t get much sicker than honoring the KKK. It’s not about apologizing, Governor, it’s about having failed to reveal and explain your deep racist past as you ran as a Democrat in the 21st century. You disgrace our party and our country. Resign.”

The chairs of the Democratic Committees of Alexandria City, Arlington County, Fairfax County, and Falls Church City issued the following joint personal statement: “The behavior depicted in the photo is abhorrent and repulsive at any age. There is no place for hate and racism in a multicultural, pluralistic Virginia. With the dark and painful history of slavery, racism, and segregation in Virginia and our country, we expect the leader of our Commonwealth to embody the fight for justice, fairness, and equality for all. Governor Northam can no longer do so. We urge Governor Northam to resign. We refuse to place party loyalty above our core principles.”

Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters: “We strongly condemn Governor Northam’s past actions and call for his immediate resignation. We look forward to working with a Justin Fairfax administration going forward to advance conservation and environmental quality for all Virginians.”

James Comey, former FBI director: Governor Northam should resign. Our Commonwealth is better than this and deserves better than this.

State Del. Danica Roem (D-Prince William): I stand in solidarity with the @VaBlackCaucus in calling for the resignation of the governor of Virginia. Who I know him to be today is not reflective of his racist past but the wound ripped open today by that racism has irreparably harmed our commonwealth and hurt our people.

