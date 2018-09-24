The harbor on Tangier Island as seen in 2017 as a small boat crosses in front of a line of crab shacks . Residents of the community, which lies in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay, are concerned that shore erosion will destroy the island and their town. (Timothy C. Wright/For the Washington Post)

RICHMOND — A small island that is sinking into the Chesapeake Bay will get a new stone jetty intended to protect the navigation channel and harbor that are critical to its seafood and tourism industries.

The $2.6 million Tangier Island Jetty is meant to keep the channel clear and shelter a harbor dotted with work boats, docks and crab houses from waves and harsh weather.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission have agreed to share the cost of designing and building the nearly 500-foot jetty, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced Monday. The state’s portion is 20 percent.

“I am pleased to finalize this critical state-federal partnership that will advance harbor protections long sought by the Mayor and citizens of the Town of Tangier,” Northam said in a written statement. “A clear and open navigation channel is key for public safety and for the local economy, which counts the Chesapeake Bay and tourism among its central assets.”

The 1.2-square-mile island off Virginia's Eastern Shore has been sinking into the bay at an average rate of eight acres a year. Tangier could be uninhabitable in 25 to 50 years, according to a 2016 article published in Scientific Reports. It is home to about 460 residents, many of them politically conservative watermen skeptical of scientific research that blames the sinking on climate change.

Tangier Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge is among those who doubt human activity is at the root of the island’s woes. But he knows the island is sinking. And whatever the cause, he thinks the jetty will help.

The project, “gives our Island and residents young and old renewed hope that we can save our homes and our way of life,” he said in a written statement.

But the jetty alone will not solve the problem, according to the Northam administration, which also seeks measures to limit carbon pollution and prepare for floods.

“Governor Northam and I are committed to helping Tangier and other coastal communities plan and prepare for the increasing risks posed by climate change and the more severe natural hazards that come with it,” Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler said in a written statement. “This jetty will help the people of Tangier in the short term but it is not a long term solution to the greater problems the island faces. It is clear that in many areas we will not be able to engineer our way out of trouble.”