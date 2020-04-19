Governors, legislatures and the courts must balance the need to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus through social distancing with the risk of disenfranchising voters. They want to avoid what happened in Wisconsin this month, when the state Supreme Court blocked the governor’s executive order suspending in-person voting, giving election officials hours to prepare polling places.

In the meantime, candidates are campaigning in uncharted territory, swapping time-tested techniques such as door knocking for virtual meetings conducted in self-isolation.

“They say local politics is a contact sport, so we’re doing it differently now, both out of concern for the voters and concern for ourselves,” said David L. Meyer, mayor of Fairfax City, who is vying for a second term in an election that is scheduled for May but could be pushed back to November.

“This disease is very, very serious, but our democratic processes are also very important,” Meyer said. “So we have to find that sweet spot.”

Julian E. Zelizer, a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, said it is unprecedented for authorities to make such sweeping changes to planned elections in this country.

The New York mayoral primary was rescheduled after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and voting was extended in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy walloped New Jersey, Zelizer said. But officials in general have largely been reluctant to mess with the bedrock of democracy.

Midterm congressional elections carried on during the 1918 flu pandemic, he said, despite low turnout.

“At the end of the day, the most precious part of our democracy is this right to vote and the right to continually decide who our leaders are,” Zelizer said. “And it’s this enduring commitment that still exists. It’s not even fathomable to not have an election.”

Here is a rundown of the changes planned so far in Maryland, Virginia and the District.

Maryland: Delayed primary, mostly by mail

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is encouraging voters to cast ballots by mail in the April 28 contest to fill the remaining eight months of late congressman Elijah E. Cummings’s term. Maryland mailed ballots, including a return envelope and prepaid postage, to all eligible active voters earlier this month.

Former congressman Kweisi Mfume, a Democrat who held the seat from 1987 to 1996, is heavily favored over Republican nominee Kimberly Klacik.

Three voting centers — at Edmondson High School in Baltimore City, Martin’s West in Baltimore County, and the fairgrounds in Howard County — will be open for those who must vote in person.

Hogan has delayed Maryland’s primary contests from April 28 to June 2, including crowded races for Baltimore mayor and City Council and congressional contests.

Mfume will again be on the ballot for the nomination for a full two-year term in Maryland’s 7th District. But this time he has more than a dozen challengers, including Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, a former state party chair and the late congressman’s widow, and Jill P. Carter (Baltimore City), a former public defender.

To encourage mail-in voting, ballots will again be mailed to all registered voters. The locations of a few in-person voting centers will be announced later. Elections officials are encouraging voters to check their address information and review the ballot at elections.maryland.gov.

Virginia primary, convention moved back

Changes in Virginia could impact the outcome of congressional races in two districts where President Trump won in 2016 but Democrats unseated Republican incumbents in 2018. National parties are already targeting the races with near daily missives.

Primary elections set for June 9 have been delayed until June 23, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s order. Northam (D) is encouraging voters to cast ballots by mail but has not moved to close polling places.

The later date gives Republicans Scott Taylor and Ben Loyola more time to compete for their party’s nomination to challenge Rep. Elaine Luria (D) in a military-heavy district in Virginia Beach.

Taylor held the seat before he was defeated by Luria in 2018. Loyola, a retired Navy captain and defense contractor, ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2010.

Republicans holding a party-run convention to decide who will face freshman Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) in the fall sued the state and won the right to postpone their nominating deadline from June 9 to July 28.

Del. Nicholas J. Freitas (R-Culpeper), Del. John J. McGuire (R-Goochland) and Tina Ramirez have spent months recruiting supporters to back them in the convention — which often amounts to a day-long fracas in a crowded gymnasium.

Party officials researched drive-through and virtual options for the convention before winning the extension, which they hope will allow them to proceed as normal, albeit in a new venue. The planned convention location, the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center in Richmond, doesn't have air conditioning.

Spanberger’s district is based in the Richmond suburbs. The state GOP has petitioned the courts to move the deadline for other conventions to July 28 as well.

That would give Republicans in a district stretching from Charlottesville to the North Carolina border more time to decide between Rep. Denver Riggleman (R), a former Air Force intelligence offer and distillery co-owner, and challenger Bob Good, an athletics fundraiser for Liberty University.

Good has questioned Riggleman’s conservative credentials, attacking him for officiating at a same-sex marriage, working with Democrats on legislation while he was in Congress and supporting exceptions to an abortion ban.

Riggleman says he is focused on his work in Congress to pass relief packages and other measures to stem the economic fallout from the virus.

“The campaign hasn’t been a huge priority for us at this point,” Riggleman said. “I’ve always thought primaries are the way to go, and I still think that. I’m not a fan of conventions, I think they are ripe for corruption.”

Northam has recommended that local elections — for positions such as town council and mayor — be moved from May to November to coincide with the presidential election. The decision is ultimately up to the state legislature, which is supposed to decide when it convenes for a special session on Wednesday.

Virginia is also the subject of a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Lynchburg over its requirement that absentee voters must open and fill out their ballots in front of a witness. The American Civil Liberties Union says the witness requirement could disenfranchise voters avoiding contact with others amid coronavirus social distancing orders.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) said his office will decide how to proceed in the interest of protecting “free and fair elections.”

Decisive D.C. primary in June

The D.C. Board of Elections is encouraging voters to cast ballots by mail for the June 2 primary, which is generally the decisive election for local races because the city is overwhelmingly Democratic.

The city will not have its usual 144 precincts operating on Election Day. Instead, officials plan to open up to 20 early voter centers starting May 22, with social distancing enforced. Each of the city’s eight wards will have at least two polling places, officials said.

Unlike in Maryland, voters must request mail-in ballots.

Voting centers also will be open between June 12 and June 16 for a special election to serve out the remaining term of former Ward 2 Council member Jack Evans.

Evans (D) resigned in January amid an ethics scandal. He initially planned to run in the special election but decided not to in March. He is among the candidates competing in the June 2 primary for the nomination for a four-year term.