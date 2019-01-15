Gov. Ralph Northam (D) arrives on the House floor in Richmond before delivering his State of the Commonwealth address last week. (Steve Helber/AP)

A Republican lawmaker from the Richmond suburbs is sponsoring a bill to protect gay and transgender Virginians from discrimination in housing — legislation that appears to have support for the first time from some conservative Republicans.

“We don’t live in 1980 anymore, and it’s time for us to get past this and not discriminate against a community when most people don’t have a problem with this community,” said Del. Roxann L. Robinson (R-Chesterfield), who planned to formally announce her bill at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Advocates say their cause appears to be gaining support among some conservatives, particularly when they can be convinced that a particular bill will not infringe on anyone’s religious rights.

A Senate bill to outlaw discrimination in housing sailed out of committee Monday — with support from a pair of conservative Republicans who had never been on board before.

Some Republicans have come to see the issue as a matter of personal liberty — and perhaps political survival in an election year when the GOP is struggling to appeal to voters in once-friendly suburbs.

Even so, LGBT rights remain a tough sell in this Southern capital. A bill to repeal the state’s already defunct ban on same-sex marriage went down in flames last week, on the opening day of the General Assembly. On Monday, legislation to expand the state’s hate-crime law to include gay and transgender people died in a Senate committee.

Robinson considers herself a social moderate. In 2013, she voted for the state’s first openly gay judge. But she has also supported legislation that could allow a private business owner with deeply held religious convictions — akin to the wedding-cake baker who won a narrow victory at the U.S. Supreme Court last year — to turn away gay customers

She said she intends to stick with her case-by-case evaluation of gay rights legislation even as she advocates for her housing bill.

“I don’t want people to put me in a box here,” she said. “I have a lot of friends who are in the LGBT community, and they just want to be living their lives. Just like someone who’s heterosexual, they just want to live their lives.”

Robinson was scheduled to announce her bill at an afternoon news conference organized by Equality Virginia, the LGBT rights group that is marking its 30th year. The group planned to share polling indicating that a majority of Republicans support passage of nondiscrimination laws.

For the past three years, the full Senate has approved legislation to protect LGBT Virginians from discrimination in housing and public employment, but the bills have always died in the House.

On Monday, the Senate General Laws and Technology Committee again passed separate housing and employment bills, sending them to the floor. Two Republicans signed on to the housing measure for the first time: Sens. Bryce E. Reeves (R-Fredericksburg) and Frank M. Ruff Jr. (R-Mecklenburg). Sen. Richard H. Black (R-Loudoun), one of the legislature’s most outspoken conservatives, cast the only no vote in committee, although Reeves and Ruff joined him in opposing the employment bill.

James Parrish, executive director of Equality Virginia, said Robinson’s sponsorship of the housing bill in the House could improve its chances for success. The GOP controls both chambers by two votes apiece.

“It’s clearly helpful to have a member of the party in power introducing legislation, especially in election years,” he said. “We believe for many reasons, from the work we’ve done to the polling that we’ve seen, to the commitments that we’ve had from delegates on these two issues, that these bills should move forward.”