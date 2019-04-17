Virginia Democrats who have given up on the fundraising abilities of scandal-mired Gov. Ralph Northam are turning to a familiar face: Terry McAuliffe. At least one lawmaker has asked the former governor to forgo a White House bid and focus on helping state Democrats flip the General Assembly.

“I said, ‘I know we have national issues, but I’m concerned about Virginia right now,’ ” said state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), recounting what she told McAuliffe this week when she asked him not to run.

It’s a message she said she’s shared with McAuliffe repeatedly since Northam became swept up in a blackface scandal in early February.

“We don’t have the right person to lead this charge,” she said, referring to Northam. “To say I’m concerned is a understatement. Trust me.”

McAuliffe, 62, has been publicly mulling running for president since leaving the executive mansion in January, 2018. He originally said he would decide by March 31, but stayed mum as he continued visiting early primary states.

Lucas said McAuliffe told her this week that his decision was imminent.

Northam (D) has been under a cloud since early February, when a racist photo surfaced from his 1984 medical school yearbook page and he acknowledged wearing blackface in a dance contest that year.

That’s made it hard for Northam to play the leading role that a sitting governor typically assumes for his party — particularly in a crucial election year, when Democrats could win control of the state House and Senate by picking up just a couple of seats.

While Northam has recently resumed public appearances, on Sunday he backed out of a fundraiser for a state senator that had drawn protesters, citing safety concerns.

And on Monday, Northam filed a campaign finance report showing that donations all but dried up since the scandal. The same was true for reports filed by the state’s two other leading Democrats, who were tainted in separate controversies. Attorney General Mark Herring admitted to wearing blackface as a college freshman. Two women accused Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexually assaulting them in the early 2000s, allegations he has strongly denied.

Concerns like those voiced by Lucas have been part of what McAuliffe has been weighing as he tries to come to a decision, two close associates said Wednesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose his private deliberations.

“Several weeks ago, he was a definite ‘yes,’ and ... the events of the last few weeks and the last few days have really, really torn at him,” one of the two said. “He is listening to the calls to stay home, work for Virginia. And you can still be an impactful player in the 2020 race, but you can take care of home, the place you just presided over as governor.”

McAuliffe spokeswoman Crystal Carson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McAuliffe has spent a lifetime in Democratic politics, most notably as a record-breaking and colorful fundraiser for two of his closest friends: Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Socially liberal but friendly toward business, McAuliffe is intentionally out of step with the left-leaning zeitgeist of many others in the crowded Democratic field.

In recent weeks, friends and confidants have said McAuliffe was waiting to see if former vice president Joe Biden (D) would run. Biden, a friend of 40 years, appears likely to jump in, and would occupy the same center-left, establishment lane — something that could deter McAuliffe.

McAuliffe created buzz on Twitter and television last week by comparing a 1980 fundraising stunt to his potential bid.

“Of all the candidates running, how many have actually wrestled a 280 pound, 8-foot alligator for a political contribution?” the Democrat told a crowd of union leaders last week. “. . . If I can wrestle an alligator, I can certainly wrestle Donald Trump!”

Senate Minority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said he would welcome McAuliffe’s help in 2019 but stopped short of asking him to put his presidential ambitions aside.

“He could be a really big help to us,” Saslaw said. “But whatever he does, he does. I consider myself a good friend. If he goes national, I’m with him. If he stays, I’m with him.”

Lucas said she would like to see him run for governor again. Although the state constitution bars governors from serving consecutive terms, a former governor may serve again after a break.

“I have asked him three times,” she said. “He’s the person we need to get Democrats back to some form of normalcy.”

In the past, McAuliffe has laughed off suggestions that he might make a comeback as governor. Lucas said she’s gotten a similar reaction.

“He said, ‘C’mon, Louise,’” she said. “He gave me a big hearty laugh. I said, ‘Look, I want you to run for governor.’”

