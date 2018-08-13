Maybe the apple does far fall from the tree.

The son of one of the highest-ranking Republicans in Congress, retiring Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, endorsed the underdog Democrat running for his father’s seat, gave the maximum allowed donation to her campaign and encouraged others to do the same.

In the 12 hours since Bobby Goodlatte announced his actions in a bombshell tweet, Democrat Jennifer Lewis’s campaign raked in about $10,000 in donations from around the country, according to her campaign manager.

“I just gave the maximum allowed donation to Jennifer Lewis, a democrat running for my father’s congressional seat. I’ve also gotten 5 other folks to commit to donate the max. 2018 is the year to flip districts — let’s do this!” Bobby Goodlatte tweeted about his $2,700 donation.

Support from the younger Goodlatte, a venture capitalist and product designer at Facebook who lives in California, has brought national attention to the long shot candidate.

Lewis is running in a conservative district that President Trump won by double digits. Her Republican opponent, Ben Cline, is a state lawmaker and former chief of staff to the congressman.

The 6th District stretches from the Shenandoah Valley to the Roanoke Valley and east to Lynchburg, the home of Liberty University.

Goodlatte is the powerful chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and former chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. He is not seeking reelection after more than a quarter century in Congress.

Lewis, 36, is running as a “progressive populist” who favors Medicare for all, legalization of marijuana and hemp and a $15 minimum wage. She said she would not support Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for speaker if Democrats win control of the House.

Lewis works for the state, helping mentally ill individuals who have been institutionalized move into their communities.

The first-time candidate built a reputation around the district as an early vocal opponent of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a 600-mile project to bring natural gas from West Virginia through central Virginia.

The pipeline, being built by Dominion Energy, would bisect the congressional district and faces opposition from environmentalists and critics of eminent domain. Construction on the pipeline was halted last week, after three judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit vacated a permit issued to the project by the National Park Service to allow the pipeline to tunnel under the federally owned Blue Ridge Parkway, saying the agency had not explained how the pipeline fit with its mandate to conserve public lands.

Cline, a member of the House of Delegates from Rockbridge since 2002 and an attorney, has vastly outraised Lewis. He has raised $390,000 for the race and had $85,000 cash on hand by the end of June. Lewis raised $72,778 and had $34,363 cash on hand.