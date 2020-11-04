It was not immediately clear when those results would be reported.

The Virginia Public Access Project also reported that Henrico County — where Spanberger has deep support — was having to double-check its absentee-ballot totals after a discrepancy was discovered.

Elections officials in Henrico could not immediately be reached.

Spanberger and Freitas are competing in a closely watched swing district two years after Spanberger ousted Republican incumbent Dave Brat from the seat. National GOP groups and the Club for Growth PAC poured in millions of dollars to try to return the district to Republican hands, while Spanberger outraised Freitas by more than a 2-to-1 ratio.

Freitas pushed a platform of limited government and free-market overhauls to health care. A former Green Beret, he also tried to capitalize on Virginia Republicans’ angst over the state’s new gun restrictions, promising strong protection of Second Amendment rights.

Spanberger, a former CIA officer and Postal Service investigator, presented herself as a moderate focused on issues affecting rural Americans. In campaign ads, she also highlighted her background in intelligence and national security.

She rode a blue wave into office in 2018 with hefty support from voters in the western Richmond suburbs — in Chesterfield and Henrico counties — where unofficial returns showed Spanberger had strong backing again this year.

Spanberger was among several Democrats representing historically red districts to take the political risk of voting to impeach President Trump early this year, saying it was the right thing to do.

Freitas and Republican strategists criticized her for it, while trying to paint her as more liberal than moderate, by linking her to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Amid an unprecedented health crisis, Democrats made access to health care a key issue in the race. Spanberger and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee went after Freitas for his support for repealing the Affordable Care Act and for voting in the General Assembly against the state’s Medicaid expansion, among other things.

Two other Virginia Democrats who flipped red seats in 2018, Reps. Elaine Luria and Jennifer Wexton, fended off Republican challengers to win a second term Tuesday.