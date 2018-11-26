Customers watch an NFL game in the sports betting lounge at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City. Two Virginia legislators have bills to allow sports gambling in the state. (Wayne Parry/AP)

RICHMOND — Two lawmakers are trying to bring legalized sports betting to Virginia, joining other states that are exploring that option since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way last spring.

State Sen. Chap Petersen and Del. Mark Sickles, both Fairfax Democrats, announced last week that they were filing separate bills to legalize betting on professional sports. Both measures would exclude college sports.

There are significant differences between the two plans, in terms of where bets could be placed and how the state would spend resulting tax revenues. But both are premised on the notion that the court ruling has made sports betting inevitable in neighboring states, so Virginia ought to get in on it.

“States are moving in that direction,” Petersen said. “It’s a reality.”

In May, the court struck down a law that had largely outlawed sports wagering outside of Nevada. Congress had passed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in the early 1990s in the name of protecting the integrity of sports. Only Nevada’s sports wagering industry was protected, although a handful of other states had sports lotteries.

New Jersey, seeking to revive struggling casinos and racetracks by authorizing sports betting at the facilities, challenged the measure with a the lawsuit that resulted in the court’s ruling.

A 2017 report from Eilers & Krejcik Gaming estimated that as many as 32 states could offer legal sports betting within five years. It has already arrived at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia, where the legislature passed a law allowing sports gambling in March — months before the court ruled — with the expectation that New Jersey would prevail.

Maryland, which already has casinos, has not yet legalized sports betting. The District has not either, but in September, D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) proposed a bill that would let residents and visitors place wagers on sports matches.

“I think it’s time to bring illegal sports gambling that’s going on into the light, have it regulated, and have it benefit Virginia’s economy,” Sickles said.

The plans come as Virginia’s traditional opposition to gaming has notably softened. The General Assembly this year legalized a video horse-racing game that is similar to slot machines. There are no casinos in Virginia, but the Pamunkey Indian tribe has been pursuing the idea of building one, possibly near Richmond. It has yet to settle on a location.

Sickles’ bill calls for a 15 percent tax on the adjusted gross revenue of sports wagering, which he said could generate around $41 million a year for the state. He would earmark that for major research projects undertaken by state universities, something he said would help diversify the state’s defense-heavy economy.

Petersen is still working on his bill and has not yet settled on how much the betting revenue would be taxed. He wants revenue split between localities and the Virginia Community College system, with the latter used to reduce tuition.

Petersen’s plan would require that bets be placed in person at off-track betting facilities or other locations where gamblers would socialize — and generate more business by spending money on food and drink. Localities would have to adopt an ordinance by referendum before those establishments could be licensed.

“Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I’m not as interested in Internet gambling,” Petersen said. “I think of it more as a form of entertainment. I’m not interested in addictive gamblers sitting in the basement wagering. Go out, place a bet, socialize.”

Sickles’s bill would allow for in-person or online betting. He said the online option might make it easier to verify a person’s name and age given all the personal data linked to cell phones and computers.

In the District, Evans’s bill would tax sports betting operators 10 percent of their gross revenue. Half of the money would subsidize early-childhood care and similar programs, with the rest dedicated to fund the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities. If those programs are fully funded, any excess would go to the city’s discretionary general fund.