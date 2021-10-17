Democrats have felt tensions of their own. McAuliffe, who is seeking a comeback after serving as governor from 2014 to 2018, defeated three Black candidates for the Democratic nomination, including two women. While McAuliffe’s primary win was decisive — he carried every jurisdiction in the state — some of the party’s younger, more liberal activists were disappointed. Whether they’ll show up in force for a 64-year-old White man is one of the major questions of the campaign.