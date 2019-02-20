Gov. Ralph Northam (D) addresses the media Feb. 2, the day after a racist photo surfaced in his 1984 medical school yearbook. (Julia Rendleman/for The Washington Post)

A student leader at the historically black college where Gov. Ralph Northam plans to launch his “reconciliation tour” Thursday has asked him to stay away for now, saying the governor’s blackface scandal would detract from a civil rights event that is also taking place on campus.

Richmond’s Virginia Union University is slated to honor the Richmond 34 — students arrested in 1960 for holding a sit-in at the whites-only lunch counter at Thalhimers department store — on Thursday.

For that reason, Student Government Association President Jamon K. Phenix wrote to Northam this week, it would be better for the governor not to come.

“We are in support of honest conversation around race and reconciliation to move our great state forward,” Phenix said in his letter. “However, we feel as though your attendance takes away from the historical significance of our commemoration of the Richmond 34.”

[Northam can back his words with action; his party may hang in the balance]

It was not immediately clear if Northam would go ahead with the event at Virginia Union. Spokespeople for the governor and the university did not return calls for comment.



Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) during an interview in the Governor's masion on Feb. 9. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

In an interview Wednesday with The Washington Post, Phenix said he discussed the matter with University President Hakim J. Lucas. Phenix said the president told him he understood his concerns but he cannot turn the governor away.

“He’s decided that he cannot disinvite him,” Phenix said. “If the sitting governor of the commonwealth shows up, he has to let him in.”

Antiabortion advocates who had been planning to protest the governor on campus called their demonstration off on Wednesday, based on their belief Northam had canceled in response to Phenix’s letter.

Northam has remained largely out of sight this month since controversy erupted over a racist photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page and his admission that he wore blackface in a dance contest later that year.

Resisting calls for his resignation, Northam has said he is determined to serve out the remaining three years of his term and devote that time to racial reconciliation. The Virginia Union event was intended to kick off that effort.

[‘This isn’t me:’ Gov. Northam’s defiance caught advisers off guard]

If the governor goes through with plans to visit the campus on Thursday, Phenix said he and others plan to “silently dissent” by wearing black.

Phenix, a Democrat who said he worked the polls for Northam and his ticketmates from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day 2017, took pains to strike a respectful tone in his letter.

“Respectfully, we ask that you reschedule your visit to a later date this spring,” he wrote. “It is with pleasure that we extend an invitation for you to participate in a roundtable discussion and interview on ways we can all move Virginia forward.”

Turning Northam away — even temporarily — would be a blow to the governor as he and Virginia’s two other top officeholders try to dig their way out of an avalanche of scandals.

Days after calling for Northam’s resignation, Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) acknowledged appearing in blackface himself as a college freshman.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) was accused of sexual assault by two women, allegations he has strongly denied.

[Virginia’s three leaders engulfed in turmoil, with Herring disclosure from college days]

But Phenix, saying Northam had committed “a heinous act,” made no apologies for taking a tough stand against Thursday’s planned appearance.

“This is not a lullaby for us. This is a battle cry,” Phenix said. “Students are upset about his presence here and, frankly, they have a right to be . . . I think we can all work through this, but if he’s going to stay in office, the future is college students. We have to look to the future, and we have to hold the governor accountable, and that’s why we’re inviting him back.”

Read more:

Gore, Barber call on Northam to seek forgiveness through action

Virginia’s three top elected leaders engulfed in turmoil

As Northam struggles to back words with action, his party hangs in the balance

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news