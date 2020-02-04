The measure now heads to the House of Delegates, which has not taken action on a similar bill proposed in that chamber.

Sen. Mark J. Peake (R-Lynchburg), a conservative who is the father of quadruplets, sponsored the bill, which he touted as “pro-choice, pro-woman.”

AD

“This is not an antiabortion bill,” he said in brief remarks on the floor. “The choice remains with the pregnant mother.”

AD

The legislation applies to a woman who carries and gives birth to a baby for someone else, sometimes using her own eggs, sometimes not. Under the bill, a surrogate mother who is pregnant with twins, triplets or other multiples could not be required to undergo “selective reduction,” a procedure that is sometimes called for in surrogacy contracts because of the health risks associated with multiples.

Nor could she be required to abort a fetus in the event of certain fetal abnormalities, something else required in some contracts.

AD

Even if a surrogate had agreed to such a contract initially, Peake said, she might feel differently about abortion once she is pregnant. If she refused to comply, he said, she would be deemed in breach of contract, probably losing her right to receive payment and recoup medical expenses provided under the deal.

AD

The legislation would add this language to existing state code governing surrogacy contracts: “Any contract provision requiring or prohibiting an abortion or selective reduction is against the public policy of the Commonwealth and is void and unenforceable.”

Peake tried to make the change last year by amending a different bill related to surrogacy; that effort failed after heated debate.

AD

This year, he proposed his own bill, and Democrats got on board after amending it to also prohibit surrogacy contracts from forbidding abortion or selective reduction.

The measure passed with no debate.

Peake was caught so off guard by the swift and unanimous passage that he wasn’t ready when Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) called on him to discuss the next item on the agenda, a bill related to fingerprinting.

“I’m just so shocked the other bill passed,” Peake said as he gathered himself. “Excuse me. I’m sorry.”

AD

Sen. Jennifer B. Boysko (D-Fairfax) voted against the bill in committee but joined other Democrats in support on the floor.

“I checked with my colleagues who are reproductive freedom champions, and they felt comfortable with the [amended] bill,” she said.

AD

Former Republican state party chairman John Whitbeck, a family lawyer with expertise in surrogacy law, called the types of disputes envisioned by the legislation extremely rare.

“In nearly 20 years of practicing family law, I’ve never seen a struggle between a surrogate and an intended parent over whether to continue a pregnancy,” he said.

But he thinks spelling out the surrogate’s rights is a good idea, because it “would add a dimension of clarity to what is certainly an ambiguity in the statutes.”

That said, the amendment gave Whitbeck some concern — as a lawyer, he specified, setting aside his personal opposition to abortion. Whitbeck said he could not imagine a situation in which a woman who had agreed to be a surrogate would choose to abort unless the pregnancy endangered her life.

AD

AD

“It would change the legal advice you could give” to the potential parents, he said. “‘Just so you know, even if you do this, even if you spend the money, even if you spend the emotional investment . . . Virginia law still says this could all be taken away from you.’”

An official with Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peake said his own experience as a father of quadruplets prompted him to file the bill, although his children were not born via surrogate. His wife, Lila Peake, became pregnant with quadruplets 23 years ago after taking the fertility drug Clomid.

Doctors advised the Peakes to consider reducing the number of babies she was carrying from four to two, saying that would improve the chances that the remaining two would be born healthy.

AD

“It’s just something we chose not to do,” he said in an interview this week. “I’m not passing judgment on people who do.”

AD

The pregnancy was so risky that Lila, a nurse, spent most of it on bed rest — the last 10 weeks in a hospital in Phoenix. She’d traveled there to be treated by a specialist in delivering multiples.