If your car was one of the many trapped by floodwaters on or below street level Monday, experts say you should resist the urge to start it up once the waters receed.

“Have it towed out of the garage,” said John Townsend, director of public affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic division. “You don’t want to drive it because the electrical system could short out — maybe not today, but down the road and in traffic.”

The best option, Townsend said, is to tow the vehicle to a reputable mechanic who can certify if there is any damage to the many electronic components that make up modern cars and trucks.

The heavy rains that deluged much of the Washington area Monday morning caused major flooding on roadways and triggered extensive power outages. The downpours also flooded numerous parking lots, garages, buildings and homes.

Auto insurance should cover the tow and repair of flooded vehicles, Townsend said, although customers may have to argue that the flooding was not their fault.



Flash flood waters damage roads and snarl traffic in Arlington, Va., on Monday. Jagged slabs of asphalt protruded from the floodwaters in the center of Washington Boulevard, where traffic crawled through the high water one vehicle at a time. (Amy Gardner/TWP)

Those who think they can skip the expense and hassle of towing should “use your ... senses” to look, smell and feel for damage, checking the floor mats and carpets for indications that water seeped in.

“If you suspect it was flooded, the best thing to do is have your mechanic inspect it,” Townsend said. “It probably will start, in all likelihood, but problems will show up in subsequent days.”

