Luria, a former Navy commander, defeated Taylor by a thin margin and is facing him this fall in a competitive rematch in Virginia’s 2nd district, anchored in Virginia Beach. Taylor has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the illegal tactics his staffers used.

Marciano received a 12-month suspended jail sentence and was fined $1,000. Her attorney, C. Eric Plumlee, said Marciano did not participate in collecting fraudulent signatures and did not know they were fraudulent at the time she signed the petitions.

“She is an honest young woman, and she’s obviously had a very difficult time with this,” Plumlee said. “She did not knowingly engage in any fraudulent conduct and certainly didn’t want to take any steps, or mean to take any steps, to compromise the election process.”

Marciano is one of three staffers implicated in the scandal. Lauren Creekmore Peabody pleaded guilty to misdemeanor election fraud in March, while Heather Guillot was indicted earlier this month.

Taylor has insisted he is not under investigation and maintained his innocence, while special prosecutor John Beamer has said the entire 2018 Taylor campaign remains under investigation and another indictment is possible.

Taylor’s defense attorney, Diane Toscano, said in a statement Thursday that she had spoken with Beamer and knows Taylor will not face any indictment in this case and that no direct evidence implicating him has surfaced since 2018. She said she feared prosecutors’ refusal to confirm this publicly would unfairly harm Taylor’s election.

“To quell the unfortunate innuendo that’s now being used as partisan ammunition, it’s sad that I have to say this but very important that I do: The additional indictment referred to by the special prosecutor is not Scott Taylor, and insinuations otherwise are patently false, harmful, and threaten the democratic process in our community,” Toscano said.

