Ivey, a 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University dropout, music-maker and Lowe’s employee, wanted this night to be different.

AD

“This is about love. This is about love. That’s it,” he cried from behind a black mask, urging the crowd to refrain from violence while raising a fist in the air.

AD

Monday’s demonstration was a sharp departure from the blur of dumpster fires and brazen destruction that had consumed Richmond since Friday. But anger boiled over again by noon Tuesday, when Mayor Levar Stoney (D) met protesters at City Hall to apologize for an “unwarranted” gassing of demonstrators by police Monday night.

Ivey, armed with a bullhorn, was among those who shouted Stoney down. Stoney was barely able to speak as members of the crowd yelled at him and each other. As it ended, Stoney’s police chief took a knee and the mayor said he and the chief would join marchers Tuesday night for a peaceful march.

AD

On Monday night, there was no obvious violence or property destruction over eight hours of marching between VCU and the Capitol. A woman tried, but failed, to saw the leg off a horse that is part of the bronze monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. Someone also strung a rope through the spur on Stuart’s boot in hopes of pulling the monument down -- something police warned, via Twitter, could endanger the crowd below.

AD

The night was not entirely peaceful, however. About an hour after the marchers disbanded, two police officers and a civilian were shot south of the James River. It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the protest. Police released few details.

About 15 minutes before the 8 p.m. curfew, Richmond police fired tear gas at a crowd that appeared to be peacefully protesting at the Robert E. Lee statue. The volleys continued as the crowd scattered in all directions, some vomiting from the fumes as they fled.

AD

Police issued a statement shortly after 8 p.m., saying that officers had been “cut off by violent protesters. The gas was necessary to get them to safety.”

But about 90 minutes later, the department tweeted that Police Chief William Smith had reviewed video and found the action “unwarranted.” He apologized for the actions of his officers.

AD

“These RPD officers have been pulled from the field. They will be disciplined because their actions were outside department protocols and directions given,” the tweet said.

Stoney invited protesters who were gassed to come to City Hall at noon Tuesday. “I want to apologize in person,” he tweeted.

Cheers went up as march leaders spread news of the apologies via bullhorn.

AD

Attorney General Mark Herring (D) said Tuesday that the episode shows that police reform is “urgent and needed.”

Herring, who reviewed videos of the protest said: “It looked to me like a nonviolent demonstration. It’s indicative of the need that many in law enforcement have to control people.”

Police did not appear to use tear gas again Monday night.

Monday’s demonstration got off to an unusually early start at 5 p.m., with an eye toward the 8 p.m. curfew that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) had imposed at Stoney’s request. With the sun still bright, the mood was more upbeat than on the preceding nights.

AD

“Vegan burritos!” called out a young woman, who was handing them out with water and the advice to“Stay hydrated!”

AD

Two men carrying AR-15s, who described themselves as antifascists, walked with the crowd, saying they intended to protect the protesters from “Confederates.”

“We’re also here in case police start firing live rounds, to protect the crowd,” said one of the men, who lives in Richmond and declined to give his name.

There were bitter verbal exchanges with police, who loomed a block or more away for most of the night. And there were arguments among protesters at times. As the group reached the spot where Broad Street meets a highway ramp, some wanted to block Interstate 95. Others wanted to march to a nearby African America burial site and started heading that way.

AD

RashaaLangston angrily waved them off.

AD

“We don’t need to disrupt black spaces! We need to disrupt places of power!”

In the end, they looped back to VCU and beyond.

The group found its way back to the Lee statue about midnight, where leaders climbed atop the granite base to lead a prayer. Ivey marveled that they had remained nonviolent and that no one had been arrested.

“You will tell your children about how you paved the way for a better future,” he said. “Thank you all. That’s love right there.”

Another man, speaking through a bullhorn, said: “Thank you for letting us take control of our own narrative.”

But the man continued with a warning that police were on their way, possibly about to round them up for violating curfew.

AD

“The Paddy Wagons are coming from Leigh Street. All of them are leaving the parking lot,” he said. “I want to let you guys know so you can stay safe. If you want to go home tonight, now might be the time. If you want to stay, that’s up to you as well. But know the risk.”

AD