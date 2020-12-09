McAuliffe, 63, made a wide-ranging pitch, promising to build a “stronger and fairer” economy, continue the fight for civil rights, ensure access to affordable health care, and boost wages, affordable housing and clean energy. But his focus on Wednesday was education, as he rolled out a detailed, $2 billion-a-year plan to raise teacher pay above the national average, get every student online and expand preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds.

Through campaign advisor Jake Rubenstein, McAuliffe later in the day made another promise: to refuse any campaign money from Dominion Energy, the state’s largest utility and most prolific political donor.

Swearing off Dominion money has been a point of pride for many of the state's Democrats in recent years, as the party has shifted leftward and has become less accommodating to the utility giant. But the pledge was new for McAuliffe, who has been socially liberal but friendly to business.

With that promise, McAuliffe gives a nod to the party’s leftward shift without abandoning his “pragmatic, centrist” approach to business matters, said Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. But he will have to find a way to appeal to Democrats who’d like to see a new face.

“We’ll hear people say it’s time to move forward into the future, and this country has never elected a Black woman governor,” she said. “Virginia actually had the first [elected] Black governor ever, and then it could have the first Black woman.”

Four others are seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, including: a Black man, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and two Black women, Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (Prince William) and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond). The General Assembly’s lone socialist, Del. Lee Carter (Manassas), who like McAuliffe is White, filed paperwork this week allowing him to raise money for a gubernatorial bid.

On the Republican side, there are two declared candidates: Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), the former speaker of the House of Delegates, and state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield), who said Saturday she will run as an independent after the state GOP voted to choose its nominee at a convention instead of in a statewide primary.

Five other Republicans are actively exploring bids: outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman; Northern Virginia businessman Pete Snyder; former Carlyle Group co-chief executive Glenn Youngkin; state Sen. Emmett W. Hanger Jr. (Augusta); and Charles “Bill” Carrico, a retired state trooper and former state senator from Grayson County, in the state’s far southwest.

McAuliffe’s attempt to reclaim the Executive Mansion is unusual in Virginia, whose governors are constitutionally banned from serving back-to-back terms. Only one Virginia governor has held the office for two terms since the Civil War: Mills Godwin, who served from 1966 to 1970 as a Democrat and from 1974 to 1978 as a Republican.

McAuliffe left office in January 2018 with his eye on the White House. But in April 2019, he opted against entering the crowded Democratic presidential primary. He has been publicly inching toward a run for governor ever since.

While no surprise, his former announcement unleashed a flood of well-wishes from supporters and attacks from critics on the local and national level. Dave Rexrode, executive director of the Republican Governor’s Association, weighed in with especially sharp rhetoric, calling McAuliffe “the typically slick politician that is so often negatively depicted in movies and sitcoms ... a Clinton lackey and partisan hack whose past is marred with shady business deals.”

Before his governorship, McAuliffe was best known nationally as a colorful, record-breaking Democratic fundraiser for his best friends, Bill and Hillary Clinton. He wrestled a 280-pound alligator in a 1980 fundraising stunt, and put an exclamation in the title of his autobiography, “What a Party!” He’d also made a fortune in a sometimes-controversial business career that tapped into his vast political connections.

But his four years in Richmond were tame compared not just to his prior identity as the life of the Democratic party, but to the governors who came before and after, Taylor said.

McAulliffe’s predecessor, Republican Robert F. McDonnell, was embroiled in a scandal over $165,000 in luxury gifts and loans from a businessman seeking the state’s help promoting his tobacco-based dietary supplement. His successor, Gov. Ralph Northam (D), nearly resigned after a racist photo surfaced from his 1984 medical school yearbook.

“He’s ... been the least controversial governor of the last decade,” said Taylor, who thinks that will help McAuliffe position himself as “a steady hand at a time of economic upheaval.”

McAuliffe made his announcement Wednesday surrounded by some of the state’s key Black political leaders, who are serving as three campaign co-chairs: state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), House Majority Leader Charniele L. Herring (D-Alexandria), and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

In his 2013 bid for governor, McAuliffe ran on socially liberal issues, bragging about his “F” rating from the National Rifle Association and promising to advance LGBT-friendly policies and abortion rights. He narrowly defeated Republican Ken Cuccinelli II, then the state’s attorney general. His election — one year after President Barack Obama won his second term — broke a streak going back to 1977, in which Virginians had always picked a governor from the party not occupying the White House.

Republicans who controlled both chambers of the General Assembly blocked his top policy goal of expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. But McAuliffe touted his ability to block the GOP’s social agenda, proclaiming himself a “brick wall” against abortion restrictions.

He focused primarily on attracting new business to the state, expanding and diversifying the state’s military-heavy economy. He also restored voting rights to more than 173,000 ex-felons.

On Wednesday, McAuliffe’s message was explicitly forward-looking — an attempt to dispel the notion that the former governor would take Virginia back to the time he held the office, from 2014 to 2018.