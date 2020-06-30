McAuliffe served four years as Virginia’s chief executive, leaving office in January 2018. He could not have run for reelection at that time because Virginia prohibits its governors from serving back-to-back terms.

AD

The size of McAuliffe’s cash haul — amassed during a pandemic that’s all but outlawed in-person fundraising events — could be formidable to other Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls.

It’s not yet clear how McAuliffe’s fundraising stacks up against that of his potential rivals, with the filing deadline for campaign finance reports still two weeks away. State Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond) announced last week that — seven days after her June 18 kickoff — she’d raised $275,000.

AD

In addition to the dollars, McAuliffe touted the diversity of his donors, including powerful state legislators, several Black Caucus members, large labor unions and big-city mayors. Two household names were also on the list, John Grisham and David Baldacci, each billed as “Best Selling Author and Progressive Activist.”

AD

“The path to expanding and protecting our progressive gains in Virginia is through a broad and diverse coalition of people who overwhelmingly support our efforts,” McAuliffe said in a written statement. “I’m proud this coalition represents Virginians from every corner and background in our Commonwealth.”

Only one Virginia governor has served two terms since the Civil War: Mills Godwin, who held the office from 1966 to 1970 as a Democrat and from 1974 to 1978 as a Republican.

McAuliffe had spent a lifetime in Democratic politics but had never held elective office before narrowly beating Republican state attorney general Ken Cuccinelli II for the governorship in 2013. Before that, he was best known as a former Democratic National Committee chairman and record-smashing fundraiser for two of his closest friends: Bill and Hillary Clinton.

AD

AD

McAuliffe has been publicly flirting with a comeback bid since April 2019, when he opted against getting into the Democratic presidential primary. He spent the rest of the year campaigning and raising money to help Virginia Democrats take control of the state House and Senate in elections that November.

He will have plenty of company if he decides to get into the race to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam (D). The party’s declared and potential candidates include McClellan, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark R. Herring, Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (Prince William) and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Stoney, a McAuliffe cabinet secretary and protege, is not expected to seek the nomination if the former governor gets in the race.

AD

The filing deadline, typically in the spring, has not yet been set.

AD

So far, the field is smaller for Republicans, who have not won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009. State Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield) is the lone declared candidate. Pete Snyder, a Northern Virginia technology entrepreneur who unsuccessfully sought the 2013 GOP nomination for lieutenant governor, is considering a run. So is Charles “Bill” Carrico, a retired state trooper and former Republican state senator from Grayson County, in the state’s far southwest.

Socially liberal but friendly toward business, McAuliffe was proudly out of step with many of his party’s left-leaning 2020 contenders. As he mulled a presidential bid last year, McAuliffe tried to make the case that without jobs — and the economic incentives sometimes used to spur their creation — there is no tax base to bankroll social programs.

AD

When talking about a potential run for governor, McAuliffe has suggested that the kind of job creation and economic development he pursued in his first term would be key to the state’s recovery from the pandemic.

AD