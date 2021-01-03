But in earlier contests for the Executive Mansion, no one has ever raised so much so early — five months from the June 8 Democratic primary and 10 months from Nov. 2 election.

McAuliffe, who began raising money over the summer and formally entered the race Dec. 9, raised $6.1 million through Jan. 31. He finished 2020 with $5.5 million in cash on hand.

Four years ago, now-Gov. Ralph Northam (D) had raised $3 million and had $2.3 million on hand, while Republican Ed Gillespie had raised $1.9 million and had about that much in the bank.

Until now, the gubernatorial candidate to raise the most in the year before the election was Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), who won the Executive Mansion in 2001. He raised $4 million by the end of 2000.

At the equivalent point in his 2013 bid for governor, McAuliffe had raised $1.2 million and had $1 million on hand. His Republican rival, then-Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli II, had raised nearly $2 million and had $1.2 million on hand.

Two Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination: Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), a former speaker of the House of Delegates, and state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield).

Before narrowly beating Cuccinelli in 2013, McAuliffe was best known as a record-breaking fundraiser for two of his closest friends: Bill and Hillary Clinton. He served four years as Virginia’s chief executive, leaving office in January 2018. McAuliffe could not have run for reelection at that time because the state prohibits its governors from serving back-to-back terms.

McAuliffe said that more than 9,000 people from all 133 of the state’s cities and counties contributed to his campaign. He said more than 90 percent of the donations were for less than $100.

He also touted support from the American Federation of Teachers; the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; the Laborers’ International Union of North America; and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.