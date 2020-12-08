A win would make McAuliffe only the second governor since the Civil War to make a comeback in Virginia, the lone state to bar its chief executive from serving back-to-back terms.

McAuliffe left office in January 2018 with positive ratings, low unemployment and a record $20 billion in promised business investment. With a high profile and a professional background as a record-smashing fundraiser for Bill and Hillary Clinton, he enters a crowded Democratic primary widely seen as the odds-on favorite.

“To call him a formidable candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination is the greatest of understatements,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a University of Mary Washington political scientist.

But McAuliffe is seeking the nod of a party that has shifted considerably to the left since he occupied the Executive Mansion. The governor who championed two natural gas pipelines would return to a Richmond where fellow Democrats are more inclined to swear off donations from Dominion Energy.

McAuliffe, who is White, also faces some tricky racial and gender politics, given that the three Democrats already seeking the nomination are Black and two are women. They are Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William) and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond).

On Tuesday, the day before McAuliffe’s long-anticipated entry into the race, Foy’s campaign said she would step down from her House seat to raise money for her bid — a chore it blamed on a “broken political system” that had benefited “entrenched career politicians like Terry McAuliffe.”

“Let’s be honest: the way our political system is set up enables people like Terry McAullife — rich political insiders with strong ties to the special interests — to run for higher office,” the campaign said in a written statement. “Jennifer didn’t choose fancy, high paying jobs that raked in millions to pad her own pockets — she chose to fight for working people as a public defender, magistrate judge, and a foster mom.”

McClellan has taken a softer approach, suggesting it’s time for the state to turn the page.

“We respect his service to Virginia, but our campaign is about moving this Commonwealth forward, not back,” McClellan said in a November fundraising appeal tied to news that McAuliffe was inching closer to a run. “We know Terry’s network of donors is vast — and he’ll have ample resources to run a large, statewide campaign.”

McAuliffe nevertheless has solid support from some Black political leaders, including his three campaign co-chairs: state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), House Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria) and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Only one Virginia governor has held the office for two terms since the Civil War: Mills Godwin, who served from 1966 to 1970 as a Democrat and from 1974 to 1978 as a Republican.

McAuliffe had spent a lifetime in Democratic politics but had never held elective office when he assumed the governorship in January 2014. He’d run for office once before, in 2009, when he unsuccessfully sought the Democratic gubernatorial bid.

He ran on socially liberal issues, bragging about his “F” rating from the National Rifle Association and promising to advance LGBT-friendly policies and abortion rights. He narrowly defeated Republican Ken Cuccinelli II, then the state’s attorney general. His election — one year after President Barack Obama won his second term — broke a streak going back to 1977, in which Virginians had always picked a governor from the party not occupying the White House.

Republicans who controlled both chambers of the General Assembly blocked his top policy goal of expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. But McAuliffe touted his ability to block the GOP’s social agenda, proclaiming himself a “brick wall” against abortion restrictions.