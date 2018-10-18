President Trump endorsed Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.) on Thursday in a tweet that could cut both ways in a Richmond-area district where the president has ardent fans and foes.

“Congressman @DaveBratVA7th is one of the hardest working, and smartest, people in Washington,” Trump tweeted. “He is strong on the Border, Crime, the Military, our Vets and the 2nd Amendment. He is a powerful vote for MAGA and loves the Great State of Virginia. Dave has my Total Endorsement!”

Brat is in a tough race against Democrat Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, a longtime GOP stronghold that appears to be in play in the Trump era.

Brat, a former Randolph-Macon College economics professor, won the seat four years ago after pulling off a shocking primary upset over Eric Cantor, then the House majority leader. He cruised to a 15-point reelection win two years after that.

This year, Brat faces a strong challenger in Spanberger, a former federal law enforcement agent and CIA operative whose résumé may appeal to swing voters and moderate Republicans.

The sprawling district is a mix of Richmond suburbs and rural areas stretching from Culpeper to Nottoway County. Trump is popular in the 7th’s rural areas, but he has greatly energized Democrats in the suburbs, where Democrats helped deliver the governor’s mansion to Ralph Northam (D) last year and nearly erased the GOP’s 2-to-1 advantage in the House of Delegates. Independent political analysts rate the race a toss-up.

Spanberger, who does not accept corporate PAC donations, is ahead in fundraising. She raised nearly $3.6 million over the past three months — a record quarter in the Virginia 7th and more than the $2.8 million Brat raised for his last two campaigns combined. Brat raised $1 million for the quarter.