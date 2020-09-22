The rally — first reported by Politico — will take place at 9 p.m. in a part of Virginia that shares a media market with North Carolina’s northernmost corner.

But John Fredericks, a conservative Virginia radio host who led the state’s 2020 convention delegation, said it made no logistical sense for the president to visit traffic-choked Hampton Roads if he’s not serious about Virginia.

AD

“Newport News is two tunnels, a bridge and an hour from North Carolina,” he said. “He’s coming to Virginia because, as we have said, our numbers show that the race is tightened, we’re in play, we’re in striking distance. I expect him to be in Virginia several times between now and November 3rd.”

AD

Under statewide restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia limits public and private gatherings to 250 people.

Polls put Trump in a tight race with former vice president Joe Biden in North Carolina, but the president lags by double-digits in Virginia, according to an average of presidential polling by FiveThirtyEight.

In 2016, Trump and running mate Mike Pence headlined a combined 21 campaign events in Virginia and blanketed broadcast TV with ads. But their efforts were not rewarded: Virginia was the only Southern state that went blue, giving Democrat Hillary Clinton a five-point win.

Few political analysts expect the top of the Republican ticket to fare better this time in Virginia, where a backlash to Trump’s election has helped Democrats retain the Executive Mansion, pick up three seats in Congress and flip the state House and Senate.

Until now, neither Trump nor Pence has held a rally in Virginia. Pence addressed Virginia Military Insitute cadets last month, but that was closed to the public and not an official campaign event.

AD

AD