Back at the White House early the next morning, Virginia was again on Trump’s mind and Twitter feed, with a swipe at Gov. Ralph Northam (D). On Thursday, in his first interview since his diagnosis, Trump again invoked the governor, a proponent of coronavirus precautions who’s also recovering from the virus.

“Look, you have the governor of Virginia, he wore a mask all the time — you’d never see the guy without a mask — he catches it,” Trump told Fox Business.

The prolific tweeter who occupies the Oval Office has many a target on social media and on the stump, but he’s circled back again and again to the Old Dominion and Northam.

In January, Trump issued a flurry of tweets about a “serious attack” on the Second Amendment in Virginia. In April, he urged followers to “Liberate Virginia” from the governor’s coronavirus restrictions. Northam even rated a backhanded shout-out in one of Trump’s State of the Union addresses, amid an uproar in early 2019 over the governor’s muddled comments about abortion.

Trump’s “@GovernorVA obsession rivals his @BarackObama obsession,” Lauren Burke, spokeswoman for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), tweeted Thursday along with a clip of Trump on Fox Business.

The mentions have only increased as the presidential campaign has heated up in other states — but not, by all appearances, in Virginia. At a rally late last month in Pennsylvania, a state far more critical to Trump’s reelection hopes, Trump gave the crowd in Harrisburg an earful about the chief executive in another capital city, some 230 miles to their south.

“We’re making a play for Virginia because we have a governor in Virginia … all he does is talk about terminating the second amendment,” he said.

The typically understated Northam sometimes responds to Trump with humor, as he did in May, after Trump warned a gathering of farmers at the White House that Northam’s gun-control efforts would mean there would be “no one to guard your potatoes.”

“I grew up on a Virginia farm, Mr. President — our potatoes are fine,” Northam tweeted.

But Northam has also replied sharply at times, as he did to a string of tweets Trump spooled out last month, on the day early voting began in Virginia. Trump called Northam “crazy” and eager to “take away your guns, which he will do without me in office.”

Northam replied to Trump with a tweet referencing news reports that the president has disparaged veterans — an allegation Trump has called “fake news.”

“Like so many Virginians, I wore the uniform of my country,” Northam tweeted. “We aren’t suckers or losers. And by the way — we vote.”

Virginia is a curious fixation given that the state — a presidential battleground in 2008, 2012 and 2016 — is considered safely blue this year, in large part because Trump has alienated suburban swing voters.

As Trump dwells on the commonwealth, his campaign has been dark on broadcast TV in Virginia — even in the home stretch, as Democratic challenger Joe Biden went on the air here this week for the first time in the campaign, the start of a $1.5 million ad buy that Trump’s campaign has shown no intention to match.

The president spent a lot of time mocking Northam at his lone Virginia rally this election cycle, even though a campaign official privately said the appearance in Newport News last month was chiefly aimed at media markets just across the border in rural northeastern North Carolina.

“I really don’t know why President Trump seems to be obsessed with attacking Virginia,” Attorney General Mark Herring (D) said. “Almost 1,000 people a day are dying of covid in this county. A lot of small businesses are hurting. Millions of people are unemployed. And the president chooses to use his time recovering from covid in the hospital to rage against Virginia’s gun-safety measures? To me, it shows the president’s priorities are out of sync with Virginia and, frankly, out of touch with reality.”

Samantha Zager, deputy national press secretary for Trump’s campaign, said the president is focused on Virginia and its governor because “one-party rule with Ralph Northam at the helm” exemplifies the “swamp” he’s vowed to drain. She did not directly respond to a question about Trump’s claim that he has “stopped” the state’s new gun-control laws, which took effect July 1.

“President Trump and his campaign have been on the ground in Virginia talking to voters for years and we’re not taking the state for granted — because Virginians need strong leadership to fight back against the Democrats’ radical and intrusive agenda,” she said in an email.

One of Trump’s most prominent Virginia boosters contends the tweets are an indication that Trump believes that the state is winnable.

“Is he tweeting out about Oregon? Is he tweeting out about Massachusetts or Connecticut? No,” said John Fredericks, a conservative radio host and chairman of Trump’s Virginia convention delegation. “We’ve got a good shot to pull off the biggest upset on November 3rd. We’ve been telling the president this for some time, and now we’re making a believer out of him.”

The Virginia campaign is targeting “undervoters” in heavily red parts of the state, meaning those who voted in down-ballot contests four years ago but made no pick for president, Fredericks said. Because Trump’s campaign is more focused on mobilizing those Republicans than on persuading independents, Fredericks argued base-revving tweets are a better tool than broadcast ads.

“A lot of people see in Virginia that the blue has gotten bluer, but the red has gotten redder, too,” said former Virginia attorney general Jerry Kilgore, a Republican and Trump supporter who grew up in the state’s far southwest corner. “There’s always a shot in Virginia just because Virginia is not a totally blue state. And if you look at the way Trump sort of slipped in [a win in] like a Michigan and a Pennsylvania last time — overconfidence is a weakness.”

Trump’s campaign is headquartered in Arlington. He owns a golf club in Sterling, a winery near Charlottesville. But his relationship to the state just across the Potomac from the White House is complicated.

An early nod from Jerry Falwell, the now-disgraced ex-president of Liberty University in Lynchburg, coaxed evangelicals four years ago to embrace the thrice-married casino developer. A narrow win in Virginia’s GOP primary on Super Tuesday 2016 helped solidify Trump’s front-runner status.

But in that general election, Virginia was the only Southern state to turn its nose up at Trump — a loss that seemed to stick in his craw. Weeks afterward, he alleged without evidence on Twitter: “serious voter fraud in Virginia.”

At the Newport News rally last month, Trump said he lost Virginia because he didn’t really contest the state that time.

“We did really well last time and I never came, I never did anything,” he said. “I said [to advisers], ‘Why didn’t I go for Virginia?” In fact, Trump and running-mate Mike Pence spent significant time and money in Virginia in 2016, making a combined 21 campaign visits and spending millions on TV.

Perhaps more stinging to Trump than that loss is the rebuke Virginia’s given him every Election Day since. An enduring anti-Trump wave helped Democrats flip 15 state House seats and retain the governorship in 2017; capture three congressional seats and retain a U.S. Senate seat in 2018; and win control of the state House and Senate in 2019.

“He has been the greatest get-out-the-vote operation in the history of the Democratic Party of Virginia,” said former governor Terry McAuliffe (D), whose term overlapped one year with Trump’s.

The quaint Virginia college town near Trump’s winery has turned into political baggage for Trump, who created an uproar in 2017 when he said there had been “very fine people on both sides” in Charlottesville, where white nationalists protesting the planned removal of a Confederate statue clashed violently with counterprotesters, leaving one dead.

Trump later said that he was talking about “both sides” of the Confederate statues debate, not “the neo-Nazis or the white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.” Biden announced his bid for president with a video centered on the episode.

“There have been some flashbulb moments in Virginia that have come up a lot,” said Kyle D. Kondik, who analyzes elections at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. He also thinks Trump might dwell on Northam as a seemingly easy target, due to controversy over his abortion remarks and a blackface scandal.

Northam, a pediatrician, drew national attention in January 2019 for remarks in a radio interview related to a late-term-abortion bill, which critics took as an endorsement of infanticide. Northam appeared to be talking about end-of-life care for a newborn that is “not viable,” but he has never clarified his remarks.

Northam has called the infanticide allegation false and “disgusting,” but Trump and other abortion foes regularly repeat it. In one tweet this week, Trump said the governor supports the “execution” of newborns.

Amid outcry over last year’s abortion comments, a racist photo from Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook surfaced, showing one person in blackface and another under a Klan hood. Northam initially apologized for appearing in the photo but the next day disavowed it, saying in his admission had been made in a state of shock and out of a desire to take responsibility for something on his yearbook page. At the same time, he acknowledged that he’d put shoe polish on his cheeks in 1984 while dressed as Michael Jackson for a dance contest.

Trump recounted the episode in an extended riff at the Newport News rally, displaying a remarkable memory for the details of a scandal then a year and a half old.

“You have a governor that thinks he’s Michael Jackson,” Trump said to laughs. “And you remember he wanted to moonwalk across the stage and his wife said, “No, no, don’t do it, darling.’ … That would not have been pretty.”

Trump’s habit of needling Northam is notable given that the governor, a former state senator and lieutenant governor who grew up hunting and fishing on the state’s rural Eastern Shore, has generally had good relationships with politicians on both sides of the aisle. Republicans unsuccessfully courted him to switch parties when he was a senator.

But Northam has been critical of Trump at times, memorably breaking with his nice-guy image to call the president a “narcissistic maniac” as he ran for governor in 2017. More recently, Northam has repeatedly panned Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

“I do think it’s just the fact that if you needle Trump, then Trump’s gonna needle you back,” Kilgore said. “The governor’s gone after Trump on a number of issues, and the president is just not gonna take it. He takes nothing from no one.”

Yet Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan — Trump’s fellow Republican but frequent critic — has offered blunter assessments of the president at times without drawing the same fire, said Bob Holworth, a veteran Richmond political analyst.

“Exactly why Northam of all people gets under his skin is a little bit baffling. … Northam is not Andrew Cuomo,” said Holsworth, referring to the New York’s combative Democratic governor. “The last thing that Ralph Northam is is an in-your-face politician.”

Northam, barred from seeking reelection because the state constitution prohibits governors from serving back-to-back terms, has his own theory, that Trump is jealous of all the accomplishments Democrats have racked up there.