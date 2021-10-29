He says it is unaffiliated with any campaign, but the radio interviews he’s done along the way have tended to focus on Youngkin. At a stop in the suburban battleground of Chesterfield County earlier this week, Fredericks’s guest was state Sen Amanda F. Chase (R-Chesterfield), the self-described “Trump in heels” who told listeners she has been working closely with Youngkin’s campaign to foil what she said were plots by Democrats to steal Tuesday’s election. Youngkin’s team, which has deployed Chase as an official campaign surrogate, declined to comment on Chase’s claims or the bus tour.